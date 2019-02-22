Aerotech News & Review


February 22, 2019
 

News Briefs – February 22, 2019

New legislation bans Russian soldiers from using smartphones

Russian lawmakers have approved a bill prohibiting military personnel from using smartphones on duty, a move intended to stop sensitive information from appearing on social media.
The bill approved by the lower house Feb. 19 also forbids servicemen to post photos, videos and information about themselves, other soldiers and their relatives on the internet. The new legislation formalizes restrictions on using smartphones and tablets earlier ordered by the Defense Ministry.
The move follows the publication of open source stories about the fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces, and about the Russian military campaign in Syria.
The reports relied on social media posts by servicemen and their relatives to document Russian losses and to offer details of the fighting that often contradicted Moscow’s official accounts. AP
 

Iran announces another navy drill in key Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s navy says it will hold an annual drill in the strategic Strait of Hormuz as pressure mounts on the country months after the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran, targeting its vital oil sector.
The strait is located at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about a third of all oil traded at sea passing through it.
Iranian Adm. Hossein Khanzadi told state TV on Feb. 21 the three-day maneuvers will start on Friday and extend as far as the Sea of Oman and the fringes of the Indian Ocean.
He said submarines, warships, helicopters and surveillance planes will participate in the drill, dubbed as “Velayat-97.” The exercise will include missile launches from the vessels.
Iran regularly holds maneuvers in the strait. AP



 

