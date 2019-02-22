Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 22, 2019
 

U.S., British navies conduct maritime security drills

PO1 Greg Johnson
Navy News
Navy photograph by PO2 Tristin Barth

Royal Marine commandos and Royal Navy sailors attached to the Royal Navy Duke-class frigate HMS Montrose (F 236) conduct a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill aboard the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-A 200). During the drill, commandos and sailors coordinated with Guadalupe crew members to simulate maritime interdiction operations and execute proper VBSS procedures. Guadalupe is conducting operations which provides logistical support to U.S. Navy and allied forces operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

SOUTH CHINA SEA–U.S. Navy fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) and Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) conducted Feb. 18 maritime security and logistics training in the South China Sea.

The drills involved Royal Marine commandos, Royal Navy sailors and Guadalupe crew members. During a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) scenario, Montrose’s boarding team embarked and secured Guadalupe, which simulated a vessel engaged in high seas trafficking. The ships also practiced replenishment at sea using NATO procedures, which ensured that the two ships, despite never having worked together before, could safely and efficiently transfer fuel while underway. 

“This was a valuable exercise for us, keeping our integrated Royal Navy and Royal Marines boarding team sharp and ready to deliver any mission assigned to them,” said Cmdr. Conor O’Neill, commanding officer of HMS Montrose. “That we were able to achieve this training, and the replenishment drills afterwards, is testament to the close working relationship between the Royal and United States Navies, both in the Pacific and globally.”

“It helps expand our capabilities and I believe it helps them, as well,” said Eric Naranjo, civilian mariner chief mate aboard Guadalupe. “It’s important because if you don’t practice these scenarios, you won’t have the skills necessary to succeed when the time comes.”

This is the third cooperative deployment between the U.S Navy and the Royal Navy in as many months. USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and HMS Argyll (F231) operated together in the South China Sea in January, and a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise was held Dec. 21-22 between the U.S. Navy, Royal Navy, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force.

Guadalupe, the 14th Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler, is conducting routine operations, providing logistical support to U.S. Navy and allied forces operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Op-Ed: Assemblyman Lackey’s continued push for a California Institute for Aerospace – page 2
  • Virgin Galactic pilots awarded astronaut wings – page 3
  • The Golden Era of Flight Test: A tribute to NASA test pilot John A. Manke, Sr. – page 5
  • Weapons loading at EAFB: Teichert and Jones lend some muscle – page 6
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – Tony LeVier and “The Wall” – page 8
  • Local hero honored: Saluting WWII vet Charles Rader – page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 22, 2019

News White House: 200 US troops will remain in Syria – “A small peace-keeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.   Allies decline request to stay in Syria after US troops withdraw – As the deadline approaches for the withdrawal of U.S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 22, 2019

New legislation bans Russian soldiers from using smartphones Russian lawmakers have approved a bill prohibiting military personnel from using smartphones on duty, a move intended to stop sensitive information from appearing on social media. The bill approved by the lower house Feb. 19 also forbids servicemen to post photos, videos and information about themselves, other...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Virgin Galactic reaches space for a second time

Virgin Galactic photograph SpaceShipTwo mates to the mother ship in preparation for the Feb. 22 test flight. In its fifth supersonic rocket powered test flight, Virgin Galactic reached space for the second time today in the ski...
 
Full Story »

 