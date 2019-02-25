Headlines – February 25, 2019

News

Judge rules men-only military draft unconstitutional in court win for San Diego men’s group –

A federal judge has ruled that a men-only draft is unconstitutional, but he stopped short of ordering the Selective Service System to register women for military service.



U.S. to keep 10 percent of its fighting forces in Syria, reversing Trump’s planned full withdrawal –

About 200 U.S. troops will remain in Syria for the foreseeable future, a reversal of White House plans for a full withdrawal from the war-torn country, after lawmakers voiced concerns about the security ramifications of a hasty retreat.



Air Force resumes Open Skies flights in Russia –

An Air Force jet is flying the first aerial photography flight over Russia in more than a year under the Open Skies treaty, Pentagon officials confirmed, marking a return to some limited military cooperation between the two nations.



Here’s how DOD will choose which projects to cut to fund the border wall –

Military communities whose local construction projects weren’t scheduled to begin until later this year are among the most likely to be cut to fund the border wall, two U.S. officials who briefed reporters at the Pentagon said Feb. 22.





Business

DOD wants help to spot — and kill — mobile missiles –

Three weeks from today, defense contractors will submit proposals for spotting hidden missile launchers — so the U.S. military can destroy them before they ever fire. The winning entries could go on to flight demonstrators in just two years, a meteoric pace for the Pentagon.



Osprey still attracting strong interest in Middle East –

Interest from the UAE and other regional operators in the V-22 Osprey is continuing to grow, as requirements continue to be shaped following operational experiences.



Britain tests Texan T1 training aircraft for first time –

Britain’s Royal Air Force conducted the first test of the Texan T1 training aircraft Feb. 22 at the RAF Valley on the island of Anglesey, Whales.





Defense

Newly fielded Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is ‘not operationally suitable’ –

The military’s newest ground vehicle has problems with its maintenance, reliability and crew situational awareness and its most heavily armed version has been deemed “not operationally effective” in a Pentagon report.



President Trump’s next defense secretary could be a woman –

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has had a rocky start auditioning for a permanent role in recent weeks, leading to speculation there may be other contenders for defense secretary waiting in the wings.



Here’s how U.S. Army fixed your handgun problem –

Fixes to the Army’s newest pistol last year have drastically increased its reliability, according to a Pentagon report.



U.S. B-52 bombers are getting an upgrade that will let them drop smart bombs like never before –

U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers — America’s longest-serving bomber aircraft — are expected to get an upgrade that will allow them to drop bombs like never before.





Veterans

Supreme Court: Retirees can be court-martialed for crimes committed after service –

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the Defense Department’s authority to prosecute retired service members for crimes they commit, even after retirement.



Fly-past honors WWII airmen who died saving UK children –

U.S. and Royal Air Force warplanes roared over the English city of Sheffield Feb. 22 to honor 10 American airmen who sacrificed their lives to save British children playing in a park beneath their crippled bomber during World War II.



Remains of P-47D Thunderbolt pilot who crashed during WWII identified –

The remains of an airman whose plane crashed during a bombing run in World War II have been identified.



VA to launch new program aimed at getting vets IT jobs –

The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning the April launch of a new program aimed at placing vets in high-paying information technology (IT) jobs, with the department picking up the full tab for training and fees once the vet actually gets employment.



Public can now comment on VA’s proposed rules for expanding private-sector care –

Starting March 2, the Department of Veterans Affairs began collecting feedback on its proposed rules to expand veterans’ access to private doctors.