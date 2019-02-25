Aerotech News & Review


Joint Air Defense Exercise sharpens skills, strengthens partnerships

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Gracie I. Lee

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, U.S. Air Force Central Command, takes off from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01, Feb. 19, 2019. The aircraft participated with regional partners to test objective-based command and control actions during the exercise.

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar–Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of U.S. Central Command worked together with regional partners to conduct Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01, a regularly scheduled three-day training event focused on increasing the readiness of air defense assets in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

The U.S. Air Forces Central Command-led exercise included increased participation in the live-fly portion to include B-1B Lancers, F-15E Strike Eagles and coalition partner aircraft.

“This is the first time a B-1 has been integrated into JADEX,” said Maj. Ricardo Lara, AFCENT chief of exercises. “It gave us an opportunity to practice combined air operations with multiple aircraft and partners dedicated to regional defense to develop command and control tactics, techniques and procedures.”

Along with the live-fly portion, JADEX also included Navy ships and Army defense assets that participated in combined defense training. As well, the exercise consisted of robust table-top and simulated scenarios to test joint coalition C2 partners in all domains.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Clayton Cupit

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle maneuvers into position to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker as a part of Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01, Feb. 19, 2019. The aircraft participated with regional partners to test objective-based command and control actions during the exercise.

“We’re really testing the tactical levels of warfare,” Lara said. “We want to get after what that Soldier, Sailor or Airman is seeing down their scope, targeting pod or radar and how they communicate and operate as a joint coalition team.”

While the scenarios were simulated, the team practiced real-world TTPs to address missile, aircraft and small unmanned aerial system threats.

Regional partners operated alongside aircraft and Joint assets across the area of responsibility to practice defense against a variety of simulated threats. With geographically separated participants from different services and nations, communication and interoperability were crucial exercise aspects.

“JADEX is an opportunity for us to practice regional defense with our gulf partners,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, Combined Air Forces component commander. “It’s our responsibility to maintain a credible, capable and dynamic defense posture to compete, deter and win against state and non-state actors. JADEX is one of many exercises that demonstrate those capabilities we practice alongside our international, joint and interagency teammates.”

JADEX is one of more than 75 exercises across the CENTCOM AOR that strengthens peaceful military-to-military relationships and provides regional stability with partner nations.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Clayton Cupit

A weapon systems officer gives a “thumbs-up” in a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle after aerial refueling provided by a KC-135 Stratotanker during Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01, Feb. 19, 2019. The aircraft participated with regional partners to test objective-based command and control actions during the exercise.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Clayton Cupit

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber and a Qatari Mirage 2000 fly in formation during Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01, Feb. 19, 2019. The aircraft participated with regional partners to test objective-based command and control actions during the exercise.



 

