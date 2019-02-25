Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 25, 2019
 

U.S. military personnel, aircraft attend AVALON 19

Air Force photograph by Capt. Candice Dillitte

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam is parked at the Avalon Airport at Geelong, Victoria, Australia, Feb. 22, 2019. Various U.S. aircraft flew to Avalon to showcase different capabilities and missions during the 2019 Australian International Aerospace & Defence Exposition and Airshow (AVALON 2019) which will be held Feb. 26 to March 3, 2019. AVALON 19 is the premier aerospace exhibition (airshow & tradeshow) in Australia; this year’s exhibition will be the 14th iteration since its inception in 1992. U.S. forces are participating in AVALON 19 to strengthen military-to-military ties with Australian allies while enhancing relationships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Approximately 130 U.S. military personnel and aircraft are scheduled to attend the 2019 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon Airport, Victoria, Australia, Feb. 26-March 3, 2019.

This year’s airshow will feature demonstrations from Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; a B-52 Stratofortress and RQ-4 Global Hawk assigned to the 36th Wing from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.; and KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 336th Wing at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., will be present at the event. Sailors from Patrol Squadron 47, deployed to Okinawa, Japan, will accompany the P-8A Poseidon.

Through participation in air shows and other regional events, the United States demonstrates commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, promotes the standardization and compatibility of equipment and displays capabilities of current and future military operations.



 

