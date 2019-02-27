Headlines – February 27, 2019

News

U.S. Northern Command leader says no military threat on southern border –

Under pointed questioning from senators, the top U.S. general for homeland defense said Feb. 26 that he sees no military threat coming from the southern border with Mexico, but his focus is on “very real” threats from China and Russia.



U.S. nuclear general worries over Russia’s weapons outside New START –

The U.S. general who oversees America’s nuclear forces expressed concern Feb. 26 that Russia is developing new strategic weapons outside of the New START Treaty, which is set to expire in 2021.





Business

Australia’s C-130J Super Hercules airlifters to get SATCOM upgrade –

Australia is undertaking a series of upgrades to the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules airlifter, improving connectivity, fuel payload and surveillance capabilities with the addition of new equipment.



Bell out to win Australia’s bid for special ops helicopters –

Bell is positioning itself for Australia’s special operations helicopter requirement by showcasing its offerings and promoting local industry tie-ups at the Avalon Airshow.



Boeing pushes T-X trainer, complementary simulators at Australian air show –

Boeing is promoting its T-X advanced trainer and its associated training system at the Avalon Airshow in Australia, positioning itself for a possible opportunity there.



BAE delivers first four BvS10 all-terrain vehicles to Austria –

BAE Systems has delivered to Austria the first four BvS10 all-terrain vehicles as part of a contract signed in 2016 for 32 armored personnel carriers.



Lockheed Martin wins $846 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon –

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $846 million U.S. defense contract for large diameter rocket motors, associated missile body flight articles and related support equipment for the Navy Intermediate Range Conventional Prompt Strike Weapon System flight test demonstrations, the Pentagon said Feb. 26.



Are America’s Companies Ready to Fight Russia, China? New Study Aims to Find Out –

Reagan Institute panel sets out to identify the ‘National Security Innovation Base’ from workforce skills to technologies, labs, companies and academia.





Defense

Melting missiles: just one problem with F-35s stopping North Korea rockets –

Looking for a quick way to stop North Korean missiles immediately after lift-off, the Pentagon is studying as a near-term option whether a group of F-35 fighter jets hovering around North Korean airspace could pick off freshly-launched rockets.



How U.S. Air Force’s Kessel Run team plans to solve one of the F-35 program’s biggest headaches –

Setting the weekly flying and maintenance schedule for an F-35 squadron is a weeklong process. It takes hours for multiple people to download data from the jets and comb through it, paste information into different spreadsheets, and continuously update each system.



Subterranean battlefield: Warfare is going underground, into dark, tight spaces –

It is darkness like you’ve never seen. The air you breathe could kill you in moments. All of your fire support — air, armor, artillery — is useless. The walls and ceiling could collapse. Communications will fail. A wrong turn leaves you utterly alone.



Joint military exercise in Qatar with U.S., regional partners a success –

U.S. Central Command and regional partners successfully concluded the Joint Air Defense Exercise 19-01 last week in Qatar at Al Udied Air Base.



U.S. destroyer, cargo ship pass through Taiwan Strait –

The U.S. Navy has dispatched a guided-missile destroyer and cargo ship through the Taiwan Strait in what the Navy has referred to as a “routine” transit but opposed by China.



In a first, active duty transgender service members will testify before Congress on policy, potential ban –

Army Capt. Alivia Stehlik spent December 2018 deployed in Afghanistan with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, volunteering to take the place of another soldier who could not deploy.



10 things soldiers, Marines need when heading underground –

What’s on the wish list for underground operations?



The tech it takes to fight subterranean –

Working through tunnel systems can quickly devolve into the primitive, to soldiers and Marines belly-crawling with pistols and flashlights, but a range of updated technology is now used for underground spaces and threats.



The precarious perch of a potential Pentagon chief –

Patrick Shanahan, the former Boeing executive, was in a familiar place — aboard an airplane — when he got word of a bolt-from-the-blue political shot across his bow, an apparent blow to his chances of being nominated as the next secretary of defense.



After court ruling, here’s what’s next for women and the draft –

A federal judge’s decision Feb. 22 that the law requiring men — but not women — to register for a U.S. military draft is unconstitutional has no immediate impact on women or the U.S. Selective Service System.



Here are a few things to look forward to in the Army’s latest budget –

The Army is poised to release its fiscal year 2020 budget proposal on March 12, the service’s No. 2 civilian said Feb. 26, with fingers crossed that it’s signed into law by the end of September.



Here’s how U.S. Army used a ‘Shark Tank’ approach to shift $31 billion in the budget –

In a process reminiscent of what you might see on the TV show “Shark Tank,” U.S. Army leaders have been able to shift more than $31 billion in the Army’s budget to its top priorities, according to Under Secretary Ryan McCarthy.



This strike group is still waiting for its COMPTUEX grades –

After 26 consecutive days of virtual war in the Atlantic, the seven ships of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group returned to Naval Station Norfolk Feb. 23.



PACFLEET commander says this happens when a ship isn’t ready to deploy –

As the Navy revamps its surface fleet in the wake of two fatal 2017 warship collisions, vessels that aren’t ready to deploy aren’t getting underway, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino told lawmakers Feb. 26.



Navy’s new nuke sub on track; early problems fixed –

The head of the Navy’s Columbia-class nuclear submarine program says that the program, despite earlier concerns over cost, schedule, and industrial base issues, is set to meet its goal of a first deployment in 2031, putting the service’s most expensive and consequential program on track.



Fighter jock culture may be holding Air Force back, Rand study says –

The Air Force has been long dominated by fighter pilots at its senior leadership levels, but as careers in the service have become more diverse, a change in promotion preferences may be required to foster the innovation culture that also defines the service.



Tunnel warfare will test Air Force’s ability to spy — and bomb — a hidden enemy –

The possible emergence of a new era of tunnel warfare will challenge the Air Force to think of new ways to find, and defeat, a hidden enemy.



U.S. Air Force chief on the F-35 ‘quarterback,’ new and improved F-15, and future of light attack –

If you ask the U.S. Air Force chief of staff, capacity is key to the strategy for the service.



With months left on the clock, U.S. Air Force sprints toward readiness goal –

In October, Hurricane Michael swept through the Florida Panhandle, slicing apart hangars at Tyndall Air Force Base that contained F-22 Raptor fighter jets incapable of fleeing the storm.





Veterans

Purple Heart vets will get disability claims moved more quickly –

Veterans who earned a Purple Heart during their military service will now have their veterans disability claims moved ahead of other requests, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie announced on Feb . 26.



Desert Storm memorial marks an ‘atonement’ for Vietnam War mistakes –

Though separated by a few hundred yards, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the recently dedicated site of the future National Desert Storm and Desert Shield War Memorial are “inextricably” linked.



‘I don’t want to die’: 380 Walter Reed patients are looking for kidney donors –

About 380 patients at Walter Reed who are on the national kidney transplant list — from troops and military dependents in their young twenties to military retirees who’ve dedicated their lives to service.



Vets groups vow to pressure Congress into following through on hard-won legislation for their causes –

Veterans groups have earned significant legislative wins for their causes over the last few years.





Space & Technology

European officials reject SpaceX complaints over launch subsidies –

European space officials on Feb. 26 rejected complaints by U.S. rocket builder SpaceX that subsidies are hampering its access to the European market, arguing the much larger U.S. market is virtually closed to Europe’s Ariane satellite launch vehicle.