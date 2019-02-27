Aerotech News & Review


Technology

February 27, 2019
 

Lockheed Martin is reprogramming cells to bioproduce new materials

Lockheed Martin photograph

This is an image of bio-produced magnetic particles, supplied by a Lockheed Martin and Army Research Labs partner. A new ARL project will evaluate particles like this, plus a wide range of others for mostly optical technology enhancements.

Cells form the cornerstone of life, and Lockheed Martin is researching ways to create the building blocks of novel materials.

In a new cooperative agreement with the Army Research Laboratory, Lockheed Martin material scientists will work with industry and Army scientists who design microbes to edit single-cell organism DNA. They will investigate a range of capabilities, particularly those that can improve defense optical technology and coatings.

“Cells efficiently create all sorts of materials, like a spider’s silk or a butterfly’s iridescent wings. We want to harness nature’s process to better protect people,” said Melissa Rhoads, senior research manager and Lockheed Martin lead for the project. “Biodesign exists today, but it doesn’t exist at the scale and to the quality of defense standards.”

Biology and technology intersect in the field of biodesign. Some fashion houses even use the sustainable technology to develop fabrics for clothing, but Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Center sees potential to mature the science to a more precise level. This maturation requires collaboration between ARL and Lockheed Martin and leverages commercial advances from companies such as Ginkgo Bioworks.

Scientists often look to nature to provide inspiration, and those ideas can help lower the cost of optical technologies. For example, telescopes use lenses to filter out unwanted light or to get a clearer image. However, a squid lens is able to filter and focus light in compact package due to molecule-based design and varied refractive index. In another example, melanin protects humans and animals alike from the Sun’s UV rays. So melanin—or similar molecules with protective functions—could be another natural substance attracting the study’s attention.

“We can’t manufacture that kind of capability, so Lockheed Martin will try nature’s way,” Rhoads said. “Harnessing the power of self-assembling materials is sustainable, affordable and can be much faster to produce than artificial methods. As much potential there is for biodesign, the maturity of the materials technology is still low, so our five-year study will advance this field significantly for precision science.”

The $10 million, five-year agreement uses the name Self-Assembly of Nanostructures for Tunable Materials and will leverage the Army’s Open Campus model to enable collaboration between university, small-business, Army and Lockheed Martin scientists and engineers. Partnerships across industry and government groups have grown from programs like the National Science Foundation’s SynBERC and the Department of Defense’s Applied Research for Advancement of Science and Technology Priorities.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Op-Ed: Assemblyman Lackey’s continued push for a California Institute for Aerospace – page 2
  • Virgin Galactic pilots awarded astronaut wings – page 3
  • The Golden Era of Flight Test: A tribute to NASA test pilot John A. Manke, Sr. – page 5
  • Weapons loading at EAFB: Teichert and Jones lend some muscle – page 6
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – Tony LeVier and “The Wall” – page 8
  • Local hero honored: Saluting WWII vet Charles Rader – page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 27, 2019

News U.S. Northern Command leader says no military threat on southern border – Under pointed questioning from senators, the top U.S. general for homeland defense said Feb. 26 that he sees no military threat coming from the southern border with Mexico, but his focus is on “very real” threats from China and Russia.   U.S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 27, 2019

Seven U.S. troops injured in van crash in Poland U.S. officials in southwestern Poland say that seven U.S. troops were injured, two of them, seriously when their van veered off the road and rolled over. A police spokeswoman in Zagan, Anna Kublik-Rosciszewska, said the crash took place the afternoon of Feb. 24 near Trzebien, on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Stratcom commander: Modernizing nuclear triad critical to defense

Navy photograph by PO2 Bryan Tomforde The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland gold crew returns to its home port at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., following a strategic deterrence patrol, Feb. 5, 2019. The...
 
Full Story »

 