News Briefs – February 27, 2019

Seven U.S. troops injured in van crash in Poland

U.S. officials in southwestern Poland say that seven U.S. troops were injured, two of them, seriously when their van veered off the road and rolled over.

A police spokeswoman in Zagan, Anna Kublik-Rosciszewska, said the crash took place the afternoon of Feb. 24 near Trzebien, on the A18 road as the troops were traveling in the direction of Wroclaw on a routine mission.

She said Feb. 25 that six of the troops were hospitalized and that two of them were in serious condition. The seventh was treated on the spot.

The troops are with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, or TSC, based in Karliki, in Zagan region.

Four of those hospitalized were later released and were recovering, while the two seriously injured troops remained hospitalized in stable condition, TSC Public Affairs Officer Maj. Selwyn Johnson said.

U.S. troops are based throughout NATO member Poland as part of a strategy to shore up the country’s defense capacity at a time of heightened Russian military activity. AP



Afghan officials: NATO strike kills 9 state-backed forces

Afghan officials say a NATO drone strike has mistakenly killed nine members of a government-backed militia.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of the eastern Ghazni province, says another three were wounded in the strike the night of Feb. 25.

NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014 but still provide air support and other assistance to Afghan forces, who are battling a resurgent Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate. AP



U.S. pushes NATO allies to join observer force in Syria

President Donald Trump’s decision authorizing about 200 U.S. troops to remain in Syria is a key step in creating a larger multinational observer force in northeast Syria.

That’s according to a senior administration official, who says the U.S. is working with NATO allies to assemble a force of between 800 and 1,500 troops in the region. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop deployment.

Trump in December announced he was pulling all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, but European allies insisted on some U.S. forces remaining on the ground.

The observer force would remain in the area indefinitely to prevent clashes between U.S.’s Kurdish allies and Turkish troops and to minimize the risk of a resurgence of the Islamic State group. AP



Ukraine president signs amendment on NATO, EU membership

Ukraine’s president has signed a constitutional amendment committing to join NATO and the European Union.

Speaking in parliament Feb. 19, President Petro Poroshenko said he sees securing Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO as his “strategic mission.”

Poroshenko, who is running for a second five-year term in the March 31 election, told Verkhovna Rada that he aims to make a formal bid to join the EU by 2023. He acknowledged, however, that Ukraine needs to come a “long way” to meet the criteria of joining both institutions.

European Council President Donald Tusk addressed the parliament in Ukrainian, declaring that “there is no Europe without Ukraine.” He pledged that the EU would never acknowledge Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and would keep its sanctions against Moscow. AP



Okinawa referendum rejects relocation for U.S. military base

The residents of Japan’s southwestern island region of Okinawa have rejected a relocation plan for a U.S. military base that was put to a referendum, dealing a blow to a bilateral security deal stalled for years.

The results of the Feb. 24 vote showed 72 percent opposed the plan for a Marines air base being built on a landfill in coastal Henoko. Support for the relocation plan totaled 19 percent.

The referendum is not legally binding but underlines Okinawans’ sentiment on the relocation plan.

Henoko is to replace a base in Futenma that is in a more residential area and is criticized as noisy and dangerous.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said Feb. 25 the results must be respected.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated the government view that the Henoko plan won’t be changed. AP



Serbia takes delivery of 4 more Russian-made fighter jets

Serbia took delivery of four Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets from Belarus Feb. 25, the defense ministry said, part of an arms purchase that could heighten tensions in the Balkans and increase Moscow’s influence in the region.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin attended the ceremony at an air force base in Belarus, saying that with the delivery “our air force has never been stronger in decades.”

Serbia has recently received six MiG-29 jets from Russia, which has also promised the delivery of 60 armored vehicles, air defense systems and battle and transport helicopters.

Serbia, a Russian ally, was at war with neighbors Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s during the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia. Its military, especially the air force, was depleted in 1999 during a NATO air war that stopped a bloody crackdown against Kosovo Albanian separatists.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which hasn’t been recognized by Belgrade.

Vulin said in a statement that with Monday’s delivery of the four secondhand jets that need refurbishing, Serbia will have 14 operational MiG-29s.

“The sky over Serbia will be safe, free and independent,” said Vulin, a staunchly pro-Russian politician.

Serbia faces a mini arms race with NATO-member Croatia, which has recently failed to purchase 12 used F-16 fighter aircraft from Israel after a deal that went wrong after opposition from Washington.

Serbia formally wants to join the European Union, but under political and propaganda pressure from Moscow, Belgrade has steadily slid toward the Kremlin and its goal of trying to keep the countries in the region out of NATO. AP



Judge rules U.S. military draft only for men unconstitutional

A court ruling in Texas declaring the U.S. military draft system unconstitutional because it applies only to men has left observers waiting to see what the government does next.

The Justice Department declined comment Feb. 25 on the decision that has renewed attention over whether American women should be eligible for a military draft.

U.S. District Judge Gray Miller didn’t order any immediate action in his decision Feb. 22. But he said the time to “discuss the place of women in the Armed Services” has passed.

Former Nevada Rep. Joe Heck is leading a commission looking into whether the draft is still needed. He said Monday the court ruling won’t influence their ultimate recommendations to Congress.

The lawsuit was brought by the National Coalition for Men, a men’s rights group. AP