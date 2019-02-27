Aerotech News & Review


February 27, 2019
 

Northrop Grumman SABR provides proven capability for multiple platforms

Air Force photograph

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) is available for the B-52 Bomber Modernization Radar System.

Northrop Grumman has successfully integrated the advanced AN/APG-83 SABR system onto multiple configurations of F-16 aircraft and is now taking the next step in expanding to additional platforms, including the U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer bombers, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C/D Hornet strike fighter.

Northrop Grumman’s SABR system design leverages proven, fifth-generation Active Electronically Scanned Array radar capabilities of the AN/APG-77 on the F-22 Raptor and the AN/APG-81 on the F-35 Lightening II. SABR provides a reliable, cost-effective, off-the-shelf, low-risk radar upgrade solution for multiple platforms.

Navy photograph

Northrop Grumman completed a fit check on an F/A-18C/D in June 2018 and continues to offer the SABR for the U.S. Navy F/A-18 radar modernization program.

“The SABR and SABR-Global Strike family of radars provides differentiating capability for air dominance and strike missions,” said Tom Jones, vice president and general manager, airborne C4ISR systems, Northrop Grumman. “Our hot production and sustainment lines are already in place to support our current and future customers’ needs for decades to come.”

Northrop Grumman’s SABR is under consideration by Boeing for the B-52 Bomber Modernization Radar System, which includes engineering, manufacturing, development and delivery of an initial seven radar units. The USAF has expressed a desire to upgrade the entire B-52 fleet with a new radar system. Additionally, a version of SABR has been developed for the B-1B fleet.

Northrop Grumman is in full-rate production of SABR in support of F-16 upgrade programs for international and domestic customers. The company stands ready to deliver this advanced radar capability for additional platforms, including the F/A-18C/D, B-52H and B-1B.
 

Air Force photograph

Northrop Grumman is building SABR systems for multiple configurations of the F-16 for five customers.



 

