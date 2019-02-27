Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 27, 2019
 

Stratcom commander: Modernizing nuclear triad critical to defense

Tags:
David Vergun
DOD News
Navy photograph by PO2 Bryan Tomforde

The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland gold crew returns to its home port at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., following a strategic deterrence patrol, Feb. 5, 2019. The boat is one of five ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads.

The nuclear triad, which is composed of submarine-launched ballistic missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles and bombers, “is the most important element of our national defense, and we have to make sure that we’re always ready to respond to any threat,” the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said Feb. 26.

“I can do that today because I have the most powerful triad in the world,” Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten said.

Hyten and Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, spoke today regarding their respective commands at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the fiscal year 2020 defense budget request.

Flexibility of triad
The Nuclear Posture Review, released last year, validated the need for a modernized nuclear triad, Hyten said.

Each leg of the triad is critical to effective nuclear deterrence, he said.

The bombers which carry nuclear weapons “are the most recallable element,” Hyten said. “They’re the most flexible element of the triad.”

Bombers can be deployed and recalled by the president before they deploy their weapons.

Submarines are the most survivable element, he said. “It allows us to hide from our adversaries and make sure we can respond to any surprise attack.”

ICBMs are the most ready element to respond to a surprise attack, he said, and they create the most significant targeting problem for adversaries. There are more than 400 separate targets across the United States. All would have to be independently targeted by an adversary, Hyten explained.

“That targeting problem is hugely problematic [for an adversary] and creates a significant advantage for us,” he said. “When you put those three together, you get this great operational capability. It provides for us the ability to respond to a failure in any one of those legs.”

Russia and China have also recognized the need for having their own triad, Hyten told the senators.

Russia started its nuclear triad modernization program in 2006 and is about 80 percent completed, the general said. By next year, they’ll most likely be about finished, he said, and the U.S. will just be starting to modernize its triad. “That is not a good place to be from a national security perspective,” Hyten said.

China will soon have a creditable triad threat as well, he added.

Need to modernize
Nuclear modernization does not mean building a new class of nuclear missiles, Hyten said. It’s about improving the existing triad.

For instance, the aging communications system that links sensors to shooters and commanders needs to be replaced, he said.

Also, new ground- and space-based sensors and radars need to be built to detect the launch of missiles, the general added.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Op-Ed: Assemblyman Lackey’s continued push for a California Institute for Aerospace – page 2
  • Virgin Galactic pilots awarded astronaut wings – page 3
  • The Golden Era of Flight Test: A tribute to NASA test pilot John A. Manke, Sr. – page 5
  • Weapons loading at EAFB: Teichert and Jones lend some muscle – page 6
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – Tony LeVier and “The Wall” – page 8
  • Local hero honored: Saluting WWII vet Charles Rader – page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 27, 2019

News U.S. Northern Command leader says no military threat on southern border – Under pointed questioning from senators, the top U.S. general for homeland defense said Feb. 26 that he sees no military threat coming from the southern border with Mexico, but his focus is on “very real” threats from China and Russia.   U.S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 27, 2019

Seven U.S. troops injured in van crash in Poland U.S. officials in southwestern Poland say that seven U.S. troops were injured, two of them, seriously when their van veered off the road and rolled over. A police spokeswoman in Zagan, Anna Kublik-Rosciszewska, said the crash took place the afternoon of Feb. 24 near Trzebien, on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Raytheon, General Dynamics to operate Reagan Ballistic Missile Test Site

RGNext, a joint venture between Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business and General Dynamics Information Technology, will operate the U.S. Army’s Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, safely managing space vehicle and ballistic missile launches and missile defense tests conducted from islands in the 750,000-square-mile Pacific Ocean range. Under the $...
 
Full Story »

 