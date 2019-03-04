Aerotech News & Review


MQ-9 detachment becomes fully operational


U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Greg Semmel, Air National Guard assistant to the commander in United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces in Africa, center, cuts a ribbon with the help of Polish air force Col. Lukasz Andrzejewski,12th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle base commander, Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Eiler, 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2 commander, right, during a ceremony at Miroslawiec AB, March 1, 2019. The ceremony marked the opening of new facilities at the detachment and celebrated the 52nd EOG Det. 2 reaching full operational capability. The U.S. and Poland work closely together on a range of global challenges, including promoting international peace and safeguarding European security.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cherry

A remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper taxis toward the runway shortly after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, March 1, 2019. The 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2 works closely with the Polish air force on its mission of operating the MQ-9 to promote security and stability within the region, and increase overall capability and readiness of NATO allies and regional partners.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cherry

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cherry

U.S. Air Force, Polish air force and contracted employees attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, March 1, 2019. The event marked the opening of several new facilities and celebrated the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2 reaching full operational capability. Forward locations enhance the ability to provide a rapid response against threats made by aggressive regional actors.



 

