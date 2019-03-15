Aerotech News & Review


Technology

March 15, 2019
 

From seawater to jet fuel: NAWCWD teams up with ONR Global for biosynthetic research

Navy photograph by Paul Kakert

Dr. Josanne Woodroffe, a research chemist at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, measures the heat of combustion of a fuel sample on Feb. 28 at China Lake. Woodroffe’s work supports NAWCWD’s collaborative efforts to convert biosynthetic molecules into high density fuels.

“There are plenty of examples how biology has made superior materials,” said Dr. Patrick Rose, science director for Synthetic Biology at the Office of Naval Research Global. “For example, spider silk for its elasticity or nacre in sea shells for its strength and toughness. Synthetic biology is a technology platform that allows scientists to apply engineering principles to re-engineer biological processes and make desired products from such amazing natural features.”

Through its Visiting Scientists Program, ONR Global is funding researchers from the University of Manchester, in a coordinated effort with the United Kingdom’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, to study the biosynthetic production of molecules in seawater. In December 2018, the Manchester researchers and representatives from ONR Global, DSTL and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency met with members of the Chemistry Division at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division to further develop a collaboration to use China Lake-patented technology to convert the biosynthetic molecules into high density fuels for missile and jet propulsion.

“I’m thrilled to be working with researchers from the University of Manchester, including Professor Nigel Scrutton and Dr. Kirk Malone,” said Dr. Ben Harvey, NAWCWD senior research chemist. “Patrick has been outstanding. He’s been a powerful advocate of our work and has connected us with both foreign and domestic opportunities that are allowing us to transition our work out of the laboratory and into the field.”

According to Harvey, NAWCWD has developed a method to convert linalool, a naturally occurring alcohol found in plants, into a high-performance missile fuel. He said that it can be expensive and complicated to produce certain molecules from conventional petroleum feedstocks using standard synthetic techniques and that this is where combining synthetic biology with chemical catalysis can have a disruptive impact.

“We’ve been looking for a partner to produce bio-based linalool for nearly a decade to demonstrate a process that starts with biomass sugars and ends with a high performance missile fuel,” Harvey said. “Instead of a typical fermentation process in which a microorganism converts sugars to ethanol, we’re interested in leveraging the power of metabolically-engineered microorganisms to produce molecules for defense applications. The Manchester technology holds great potential for the economical production of large quantities of linalool. This innovation will make our chemical upgrading process feasible and enable transition of the technology.”

Rose and Harvey agree that a biosynthetic approach will not only be effective, but also has the potential to be more economically viable in the long run. Through NAWCWD’s process, linalool is converted to a cyclic alcohol and isobutylene. A chemical dehydration of the alcohol yields the building block for the high-density missile fuel, which is chemically indistinguishable from the petroleum-derived analog.

“There have been many proofs of concepts, but few success stories,” Rose said. “Ben’s work is one of the shining examples of how synthetic biology can be impactful. We are now reaching a point where, in the next couple of years, production on synthetic biology platforms will be competitive and scalable to industrial needs.

We need to support great work, such as Ben’s effort, to accelerate the transition from the laboratory to field applications.”

As to why seawater is an ideal medium for conducting this process, Harvey stated that “unlike conventional synthetic biology that requires sterile conditions, shiny stainless steel reactors, and purified fresh water, the microorganism used by the Manchester researchers can tolerate high concentrations of salt and impurities.”

“This allows for fermentations to be conducted in seawater and may eventually allow for production of fuels, lubricants and chemicals at sea or at coastal Navy bases around the world,” Harvey said. “This approach reduces the demand on precious fresh water resources and dramatically decreases fermentation costs.”

Navy photograph by Paul Kakert

Dr. Ben Harvey, right, a senior research chemist at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, and Dr. Patrick Rose, second from right, science director for Synthetic Biology at the Office of Naval Research Global, are joined by members of NAWCWD, the University of Manchester, DARPA, and DSTL in support of collaborative synthetic biology research following a December 2018 meeting at China Lake, Calif.

Although this is their first time working with the University of Manchester researchers on this particular effort, Harvey says that the Chemistry team has worked with a number of synthetic biology researchers at institutions including the Joint Bioenergy Institute, Evolva, Amyris, MIT, Zymergen and Duke University. Additionally, the NAWCWD team is currently working on a project with DARPA to demonstrate high temperature composite materials made from biosynthetic materials.

“Synthetic biology has enormous potential for positively impacting our mission and warfighter capability,” Harvey said. “We currently have a project, funded through the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering 219 program, for the development of synthetic fuels with higher gravimetric heats of combustion and improved emissions compared to petroleum-derived jet fuels. We hope to use the biosynthetic linalool produced by the Manchester researchers as a feedstock for some of these fuel blends. In addition, because of the introduction through ONR Global, we are currently working with professor Scrutton on a joint proposal to utilize synthetic biology for the production of energetic precursors.”

ONR Global, through initiatives like the Visiting Scientists Program among others, works to identify world class, international research that aligns with existing science and technology efforts through overseas engagements and partnerships. Their mission is threefold: to maintain technological awareness and prevent surprise; to support innovative, high risk/high reward research that aligns with Naval Enduring Research Priorities and helps accelerate the transition of new technology to the field; and, finally, develop and foster partnerships with institutions around the globe to build strong connections with the global scientific community.

“This is only the beginning,” Rose said. “ONR Global-funded research grants are intended to provide the initial investment for a long-standing collaboration between international researchers and organizations such as NAWCWD. The hope is that this effort will be very productive and lead to future funding provided by ONR or other organizations, so that this great work can continue.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College/ Northrop Grumman partnership creates jobs: page 2
  • Construction underway on new Flight Test Museum at Edwards: page 4
  • Vets4Veterans opens Pecos Transitional House in Lancaster: page 6
  • Art heals wounds of war at AV College: page 10
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – A call to preserve War Eagle Field Tower: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 15, 2019

News Is miscommunication to blame in U.S. airstrike that killed at least 5 Afghan troops? – Authorities are investigating an errant U.S. strike on an Afghan military base in the country’s south that killed at least five Afghan troops, a lawmaker said March 14.   In testimony, Shanahan underlines it’s ‘China, China, China’ – Amidst...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 15, 2019

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops The Defense Department has approved a new policy that will largely bar most transgender troops and military recruits from transitioning to another sex, and require most individuals to serve in their birth gender. The new policy comes after a lengthy and complicated legal battle, and it falls...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

High Desert Hangar Stories: Lockheed remembers one of its own – Part One

Courtesy photograph Visalia Union High school graduate Joseph MacKenzie Fluty. We will never see another conflict like the one we had in World War II, because life and technology have moved forward since that time. Looking back...
 
Full Story »

 