Aerotech News & Review


Space

March 15, 2019
 

NASA’s new rocket won’t be ready for moon shot next year

Marcia Dunn
Associated Press

NASA’s massive new rocket won’t be ready for a moon shot next year, the space agency’s top official told Congress March 13.

Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he’s considering switching to commercial rockets to keep the June 2020 launch date.

Bridenstine told a Senate committee that two private rockets would be needed, one to launch the Orion crew capsule and its European-built service module, the other to launch an upper stage. Orion would have to dock with the upper stage in orbit around Earth, before heading to the moon.

NASA’s SLS, or Space Launch System, rocket could do everything in one fell swoop. That’s why it’s “a critical piece of what NASA needs to build,” Bridenstine told the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

At present, Orion does not have the capability to dock with anything in orbit. That outfitting would have to be completed between now and next year, Bridenstine noted.

“This is 2019,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the committee chairman, reminded Bridenstine. Wicker added: “I’d sure like to keep us on schedule.”

Bridenstine noted this option might require more money from Congress.

NASA is pushing for a sustainable moon program this time around, as opposed to the come-and-go Apollo lunar landings a half-century ago. The goal is to have an outpost with astronauts near the moon to serve as a stepping-off point for lunar landings.

This first mission coming up — essentially a three-week test flight — would carry no crew and would not land. Rather, the Orion would come close to the lunar surface before taking a big lap around the moon.

Bridenstine said NASA will decide in the next couple weeks whether to stick with its rocket and delay — or go commercial for this one test flight. If private rockets are used — and Bridenstine did not list preferences or mention any by name — the SLS would make its launch debut for NASA’s second exploration mission by 2023. That mission which would carry astronauts around the moon.

This first test flight originally was scheduled for this year.

“I want to be clear: NASA has a history of not meeting launch dates, and I’m trying to change that,” Bridenstine said.

NASA already is using private companies to make International Space Station shipments.

Just last week, SpaceX successfully completed the first test flight of its new Dragon capsule designed for astronauts. It could begin flying crews to the station from Florida this summer.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College/ Northrop Grumman partnership creates jobs: page 2
  • Construction underway on new Flight Test Museum at Edwards: page 4
  • Vets4Veterans opens Pecos Transitional House in Lancaster: page 6
  • Art heals wounds of war at AV College: page 10
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – A call to preserve War Eagle Field Tower: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 15, 2019

News Is miscommunication to blame in U.S. airstrike that killed at least 5 Afghan troops? – Authorities are investigating an errant U.S. strike on an Afghan military base in the country’s south that killed at least five Afghan troops, a lawmaker said March 14.   In testimony, Shanahan underlines it’s ‘China, China, China’ – Amidst...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 15, 2019

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops The Defense Department has approved a new policy that will largely bar most transgender troops and military recruits from transitioning to another sex, and require most individuals to serve in their birth gender. The new policy comes after a lengthy and complicated legal battle, and it falls...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

High Desert Hangar Stories: Lockheed remembers one of its own – Part One

Courtesy photograph Visalia Union High school graduate Joseph MacKenzie Fluty. We will never see another conflict like the one we had in World War II, because life and technology have moved forward since that time. Looking back...
 
Full Story »

 