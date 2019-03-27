Aerotech News & Review


News

March 27, 2019
 

News Briefs – March 27, 2019

Venezuela says Russian planes land for military cooperation

Russian aircraft arrived in Caracas this weekend as part of ongoing military cooperation between the two allies, a Venezuelan official said March 24.
Russian military officials are visiting to discuss equipment maintenance and training, and strategy, the official said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
In December, Russia sent two Tu-160 strategic bombers to Venezuela for several days in a demonstration of support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has rejected demands from the United States and dozens of other countries that he resign.
Flightradar24, a flight-tracking site, showed the flight path Saturday of what it listed as a Russian air force plane, apparently headed to Caracas while flying across the Caribbean. The Ilyushin IL-62 passenger jet had flown from Moscow via Syria, where Russia supports President Bashar Assad.
Javier Mayorca, a Venezuelan journalist, tweeted that a Russian cargo plane with military equipment also arrived in Caracas on Saturday.
The reports could not be independently confirmed. Associated Press journalists on Sunday went to Venezuela’s main airport, just outside Caracas, but did not see Russian planes.
In January, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was rigged. Maduro alleges that Guaido is a collaborator in a U.S.-directed plot to overthrow him.
Last week, U.S. and Russian officials met in Rome to discuss Venezuela, but remained split on how to resolve the crisis.
Russia says it is concerned that the U.S. is considering military intervention in Venezuela. The U.S. says it is focusing on economic and diplomatic efforts to oust Maduro, though President Donald Trump has said “all options are on the table.” AP
 

U.S. military to provide support to Mozambique for cyclone

The United States military says President Donald Trump has directed it to support relief efforts to help Mozambique with the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai more than a week ago.
The U.S. Africa Command statement comes three days after Mozambique’s government made a formal request to the international community for aid. The southern Africa nation earlier declared a national disaster as its president said deaths from the cyclone could reach 1,000. Confirmed deaths are now close to 450.
The U.S. statement says AFRICOM provides disaster relief “when it has unique capabilities that can be utilized in the U.S. government’s response.”
It says the Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa will lead the U.S. military efforts and that its initial assessments have begun at the scene of the disaster. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • First-ever supersonic shockwave photos, in support of X-59: pages 1 and 4
  • Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility awarded Quality Plant of the Year: page 3
  • USAF TPS grad flies second mission to the International Space Station: page 5
  • Edward’s Combined Test Force conducts first autonomous flight test: page 7
  • North Base runway open for business: page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty: page 9
  • Golden Age of Flight Test – Johnny Armstrong: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 27, 2019

News Capitol Hill tries to deny Pentagon use of $1B for border wall – The Pentagon’s announcement that it would reprogram $1 billion in counterdrug funding to support the border wall was rejected March 26 by the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, setting up a possible fight over which branch of government...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Northrop Grumman system provides direction for defense system test

Air Force photograph A test of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was conducted from North Vandenberg March 25 at 10:32 a.m., PDT, by 30th Space Wing officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. N...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Veterans welcomed at Edwards AFB

Photograph by Dennis Anderson On March 26, 70 veterans (all regulars at Coffee4vets) were welcome and greeted to Edwards Air Force Base by Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon Teichert, commander of the 412th Test Wing. The general pou...
 
Full Story »

 