News Briefs – March 27, 2019

Venezuela says Russian planes land for military cooperation

Russian aircraft arrived in Caracas this weekend as part of ongoing military cooperation between the two allies, a Venezuelan official said March 24.

Russian military officials are visiting to discuss equipment maintenance and training, and strategy, the official said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

In December, Russia sent two Tu-160 strategic bombers to Venezuela for several days in a demonstration of support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has rejected demands from the United States and dozens of other countries that he resign.

Flightradar24, a flight-tracking site, showed the flight path Saturday of what it listed as a Russian air force plane, apparently headed to Caracas while flying across the Caribbean. The Ilyushin IL-62 passenger jet had flown from Moscow via Syria, where Russia supports President Bashar Assad.

Javier Mayorca, a Venezuelan journalist, tweeted that a Russian cargo plane with military equipment also arrived in Caracas on Saturday.

The reports could not be independently confirmed. Associated Press journalists on Sunday went to Venezuela’s main airport, just outside Caracas, but did not see Russian planes.

In January, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was rigged. Maduro alleges that Guaido is a collaborator in a U.S.-directed plot to overthrow him.

Last week, U.S. and Russian officials met in Rome to discuss Venezuela, but remained split on how to resolve the crisis.

Russia says it is concerned that the U.S. is considering military intervention in Venezuela. The U.S. says it is focusing on economic and diplomatic efforts to oust Maduro, though President Donald Trump has said “all options are on the table.” AP



U.S. military to provide support to Mozambique for cyclone

The United States military says President Donald Trump has directed it to support relief efforts to help Mozambique with the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai more than a week ago.

The U.S. Africa Command statement comes three days after Mozambique’s government made a formal request to the international community for aid. The southern Africa nation earlier declared a national disaster as its president said deaths from the cyclone could reach 1,000. Confirmed deaths are now close to 450.

The U.S. statement says AFRICOM provides disaster relief “when it has unique capabilities that can be utilized in the U.S. government’s response.”

It says the Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa will lead the U.S. military efforts and that its initial assessments have begun at the scene of the disaster. AP