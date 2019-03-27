Veterans welcomed at Edwards AFB

On March 26, 70 veterans (all regulars at Coffee4vets) were welcome and greeted to Edwards Air Force Base by Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon Teichert, commander of the 412th Test Wing.

The general poured the coffee, got out front and gave the veterans of all services, eras and wars the history of Edwards Air Force Base: from World War II and Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier at dawn of Jet Age, to be the F-22 and F-35 and B-2s that hold the high frontier.

Teichert greeted World War II Marine veteran Palmer Andrews, who served with Chesty Puller and Marine Master Sgt. Leonard Thornton.

Veterans and family members also got to meet the newly arrived Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 412th Test Wing, Senior Chief Master Sgt. James Coleman.

The veterans also toured the Edwards Museum, and all got the memo that we ARE the cutting edge on the horizon of liberty.

