Aerotech News & Review


News

April 1, 2019
 

AH-1Z helo crashes at Yuma, two killed

Tags:
AP
Marine Corps photograph Pfc. George Melendez

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter, similar to this one, crashed March 30 at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

Two Marine pilots have died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona, U.S. Marine Corps officials said March 31.

The AH-1Z Viper crashed at night, March 30, while the pilots were conducting a training mission as part of a weapons and tactical instructor course, according to the Marine Corps. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Capt. Gabriel Adibe, a Marine Corps spokesman, said the helicopter crashed on the vast Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds but no additional information was immediately available.

The names of the pilots who died have not been released pending notification of their families.

The station is located about 2 miles from Yuma and the 1,300-square-mile training ground is one of the world’s largest military installations.

There have been several fatal crashes involving Marine Corps aircraft near Yuma over the years.

In 1996, a Marine electronic-warfare plane went down during a training mission on a gunnery range near the Gila Mountains, about 40 miles east of the Yuma station, killing all four people aboard. The crew was from the Marine base at Cherry Point, N.C., and was training at Yuma.

Two Marine pilots, a crew chief and a Navy corpsman died in a 2007 crash of a search-and-rescue helicopter near the Colorado River during a training mission. The crew members were attached to a headquarters squadron of Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.

In 2012, seven Marines were killed when an AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter and a UH-1Y Huey utility helicopter collided in midair during a training exercise in a remote area of the Yuma training grounds. The crash site was in the Chocolate Mountains on the California side of the range.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • First-ever supersonic shockwave photos, in support of X-59: pages 1 and 4
  • Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility awarded Quality Plant of the Year: page 3
  • USAF TPS grad flies second mission to the International Space Station: page 5
  • Edward’s Combined Test Force conducts first autonomous flight test: page 7
  • North Base runway open for business: page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty: page 9
  • Golden Age of Flight Test – Johnny Armstrong: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 1, 2019

News U.S. condemns Russia troop deployment to troubled Venezuela – The Trump administration on March 29 condemned Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro for what it said was his reliance on foreign military personnel to stay in power and renewed a warning to Russia against getting involved.   Tweeting Trump injects White House into SEAL war crimes...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 1, 2019

India says it successfully test-fires anti-satellite weapon India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite weapon March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an unexpected announcement of military advancement that was broadcast live just weeks before a general election. He said the destruction of a satellite in low-earth orbit by missile demonstrated India’s capacity as a “space...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Trade panel: Boeing got unfair U.S. tax break, hurting Airbus

Delivering the final word in a nearly 14-year standoff, a World Trade Organization body has ruled that Boeing received an illegal U.S. tax break from Washington State that damaged sales by European archrival Airbus. The decision by the WTO’s appellate body considered whether the United States had complied with a 2012 ruling that found that...
 
Full Story »

 