Headlines – April 1, 2019

News
U.S. condemns Russia troop deployment to troubled Venezuela –
The Trump administration on March 29 condemned Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro for what it said was his reliance on foreign military personnel to stay in power and renewed a warning to Russia against getting involved.
Tweeting Trump injects White House into SEAL war crimes case –
With a Twitter message the morning of March 30, President Donald J. Trump ordered the Navy to modify the detention of Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher, who is behind bars awaiting a court-martial trial in San Diego for allegedly stabbing to death an Islamic State prisoner.
Business
Army’s request for proposals to build next-gen combat vehicle prototypes drops –
The Army issued a request for proposals to competitively build next-generation combat vehicle prototypes March 29.
Palantir – who successfully sued the Army – just won a major Army contract –
Silicon Valley-based Palantir, who famously sued the U.S. Army several years ago over the service’s procurement strategy of an intelligence analysis system, has won an Army contract to provide just that.
Donald Trump nears sale of new F-16V jets to Taiwan, a move seen as ‘huge shock’ to Beijing –
The U.S. may finally sell Taiwan the warplanes it has sought for more than a decade to defend against China. Their arrival would deal more of a political shock than a military blow to Beijing.
Pacific commander wants subs the Navy just doesn’t have –
The Navy is losing submarines just when commanders say they need more, more, more.
HASC chairman bolsters Blue Origin’s argument to delay launch competition –
As the Air Force prepares to start the second phase of its launch services competition, it is looking increasingly unlikely that it will heed Blue Origin’s call to delay the contract award, currently slated to occur in early 2020.
Defense
U.S. military increases security at S. Korea bases due to potential threat –
The U.S. military in South Korea increased security at bases across the divided peninsula March 29 after receiving a potential threat.
Okinawa governor to convene panel for exploring alternatives to Futenma relocation plan –
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki will assemble his own panel of advisers to explore alternatives to relocating Marine Corps Air Station Futenma elsewhere on the island after locals overwhelmingly rejected the current plan in a February referendum.
Why two carriers left Norfolk just hours apart –
It’s rare to watch two flattops leave Naval Station Norfolk within hours of each other, unless there’s a hurricane approaching.
New Marine rotation arrives in Norway as Corps preps for a cold-weather fight –
A new Marine rotation is expected in Norway in the coming weeks as the Corps continues to prep its forces for a potential cold-weather fight.
Veterans
More bad news about this Pearl Harbor memorial –
Repairs to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor are expected to keep the dock closed through the summer.
Dakota Meyer explains why he hates his Medal of Honor –
Receiving the Medal of Honor is the worst thing that ever happen to former Marine Sgt. Dakota Meyer, he told the military podcast Zero Blog Thirty.
Forget sharing GI Bill benefits — this state could give you and everyone in your family their own GI Bill –
One of the most valuable aspects of the federal Post-9/11 GI Bill is that veterans can share the benefit with their spouses and children. But when this happens, everyone’s pulling from the same, limited 36-month pool of benefits — and likely no one will have their full four-year degree covered by the shared benefit.
Memorial honoring Native American veterans to open in 2020 –
A $15 million memorial honoring Native American and Alaskan Native military members and veterans is set to open next year in Washington.
American Legion to some in Congress: Do not replace POW/MIA flags with transgender banners –
The American Legion is spitting mad that some members of Congress have removed the black POW/MIA flags from their office entrances and replaced them with transgender equality flags.
Vets in Congress introduce bill to protect Gold Star spouse benefits –
When Sgt. 1st Class Ofren Arrechaga was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, his wife Seana vowed to follow the plan the couple had for their family: She would remain a stay-at-home mom to raise their son, now 11.