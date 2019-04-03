Aerotech News & Review


Defense

April 3, 2019
 

Air Force releases 2018 Acquisition Report

The Air Force released the Fiscal Year 2018 Air Force Acquisition Annual Report April 2, emphasizing the need to field tomorrow’s Air Force faster and smarter.

The report reviews the overall management of over 50 of our largest programs. It also outlines where Air Force acquisition is headed in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 under the requirements of the National Defense Strategy to build a more lethal and ready Air Force.

“We cannot win in this great power contest with an acquisition system from the Cold War,” said Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. “We must move fast to stay competitive, and we are transforming what we buy, how we buy it, and who we buy it from.”

The report focuses heavily on the role of speed and discipline in acquisition reform.

Wilson identified the prototyping and experimentation authorities granted by Congress as key accelerators behind the Air Force’s speed in 2018. She indicated these tools also enable the Air Force to reduce risk by building and learning earlier in the acquisition process, leading to better informed acquisition requirements.

“These authorities granted to us by Congress maintain oversight, and we will not sacrifice quality for speed,” Wilson added.

The report offers another level of transparency between the Air Force and taxpayers, offering insights into both aggregated and individual programs compared against established baselines that show how the Air Force balances program cost, schedule and performance to meet warfighter needs and optimize taxpayers’ dollars.

The report also highlights several new pathways for speed it focused on in 2018, including shifts to agile software development, increased partnerships with startups, targeted competition across major programs and new innovations in sustainment.

“The Air Force can ill afford to maintain its historical technology development strategy,” said Dr. William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition technology and logistics. “Instead, we must bet on identifying, adapting and updating technologies faster than all enemies.”

Roper said the acquisition workforce rose to the challenge to build a faster and smarter Air Force, with the workforce already achieving more than 75 percent of the service’s goal to strip 100 years of unnecessary time out of acquisition programs known as the 2018 Century Challenge.

“Speed is our top priority because everyone involved in the program has the potential to impact its speed. From the program manager to the newest intern, everyone involved has the ability to push the envelope of the possible and challenge any process that slows down a program,” Roper said.

And according to Roper, the speed of technology will be the decider of the next major conflict.

“Acquisition speed and agility must be — and is — our big bet for the future,” he added.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • First-ever supersonic shockwave photos, in support of X-59: pages 1 and 4
  • Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility awarded Quality Plant of the Year: page 3
  • USAF TPS grad flies second mission to the International Space Station: page 5
  • Edward’s Combined Test Force conducts first autonomous flight test: page 7
  • North Base runway open for business: page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty: page 9
  • Golden Age of Flight Test – Johnny Armstrong: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 3, 2019

News Air Force again halts KC-46 deliveries after more debris found – The Air Force has once again halted deliveries of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker from Boeing after more foreign object debris, or FOD, was found in some closed compartments of the aircraft.   NATO chief Stoltenberg meets Trump, discusses German ‘fair share’ – NATO’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 3, 2019

Taiwan protests China jets crossing center of Taiwan Strait Taiwan says its planes warned off Chinese military aircraft that crossed the center line in the Taiwan Strait, calling China’s move a provocation seeking to alter the status quo in the waterway dividing the island from mainland China. Taiwan’s defense ministry said a pair of Chinese...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Boeing, FAA say more time needed for fix of troubled 737 Max

Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators say the company needs more time to finish changes in a flight-control system suspected of playing a role in two deadly crashes. The Federal Aviation Administration said April 1 it anticipates...
 
Full Story »

 