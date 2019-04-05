Aerotech News & Review


Defense

April 5, 2019
 

USS Zumwalt arrives in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Navy photograph by PO1 Holly L. Herline

Sailors man the rails aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) as the ship pulls into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Zumwalt-class destroyers provide the Navy with agile military advantages at sea and with ground forces ashore.

The lead ship of the U.S. Navy’s newest class of guided-missile destroyers, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), arrived in Pearl Harbor April 2.

“USS Zumwalt possesses stealth, size, power and computing capacity that provide the Navy a multiple-mission ship capable of meeting today’s maritime missions as well as the ability to incorporate new technologies to counter emerging threats tomorrow,” said Capt. Andrew Carlson, Zumwalt’s commanding officer.

The Zumwalt-class destroyer will be capable of performing the critical maritime missions of deterrence and power projection and creating battlespace complexity for adversaries with its abilities to operate both near to shore and in the open sea.

The ship’s arrival marks the first time Zumwalt has visited Pearl Harbor.

“The training ranges only found in the Hawaiian operating area allow Zumwalt to conduct important at-sea evolutions that enhance our crew’s warfighting skills,” said Carlson. “The world-class facilities found in Hawaii, coupled with its strategic location in the Pacific, make this port visit an important part of our success.”

During the scheduled port visit, Zumwalt will conduct engagements with local officials and organizations.

Zumwalt is under operational control of U.S. 3rd Fleet. Third Fleet leads all naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. Third Fleet coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.



 

