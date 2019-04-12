Aerotech News & Review


News

April 12, 2019
 

News Briefs – April 12, 2019

Trump picks Air Force general for Pentagon’s No. 2 spot

President Donald Trump is nominating the Air Force general in charge of U.S. Strategic Command to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Gen. John Hyten now serves as commander of the U.S. nuclear forces and has the lead military role for space operations. His nomination was announced Tuesday by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.
If confirmed by the Senate, Hyten would succeed the retiring Air Force Gen. Paul Selva.
The vice chairman is the second-ranking military officer behind the chairman but does not command troops
Trump said last December that he was nominating Army Gen. Mark Milley to succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford as chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Dunford’s term ends Oct. 1. AP
 

Turkey to look for alternatives if U.S. doesn’t deliver F-35s

Turkey’s foreign minister says his country could look “elsewhere” if the U.S. doesn’t deliver F-35 fighter jets.
Mevlut Cavusoglu also said in an interview with private NTV television April 9 that Turkey could consider acquiring more Russian-made S-400s or other systems to meet urgent needs if it can’t purchase U.S. Patriot systems.
Turkey’s moves to buy the Russian S-400 technology have heightened tensions with Washington. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned that Turkey was risking its NATO membership and its participation in the F-35 program.
Cavusoglu said: “If F-35s are not delivered, I would be placed in a position to buy the planes I need elsewhere.”
He added that a new U.S. offer to sell Patriots was “more rational” than a previous offer, but still didn’t meet Turkey’s expectations. AP
 

Boeing shareholder alleges investors were misled on Max jet

A Boeing shareholder is suing the company for allegedly hiding problems with its 737 Max jet to push its shares higher.
Shareholder Richard Seeks argues that Boeing should have told investors about safety problems with its best-selling plane after a fatal crash in October. Instead, it pushed the stock up to artificial highs by speaking optimistically about future sales before a second fatal crash in March sent shares tumbling, he says.
The federal suit, which also names Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the chief financial officer, Gregory Smith, as defendants, seeks class action status for Boeing shareholders who bought stock between Jan. 8 and March 21.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College salutes women veterans during Women’s History Month: page 3
  • Scaled Composites’ Ben Diachun named new president of OPENER: page 4
  • Homes4Families – a new partner in AV’s veteran service community: pages 6 & 7
  • Renowned aviation artist completes latest work Edwards:  page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 2: page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 12, 2019

News Wreckage of Japanese F-35 found; pilot remains missing – The wreckage of the Japanese F-35 stealth fighter jet that disappeared from radar over the Pacific Ocean during a night training flight was found in the sea on April 10.   Libyan war escalates amid lack of U.S strategy for secret missions in Africa –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Three Virgin Galactic crew presented with Commercial Astronaut Wings

Courtesy photograph Chief Pilot, Dave Mackay, Lead Pilot trainer, Mike ‘Sooch’ Masucci and Chief Astronaut Instructor, Beth Moses, presented their astronaut wings by FAA’S Associate Administrator for the Office of Commerc...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing failed to win any orders for its 737 Max airliner in March as scrutiny of the plane increased following a second deadly crash in less than five months. Deliveries of finished Max jets also tumbled, to 11 from 26 in February. That was not surprising — Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around...
 
Full Story »

 