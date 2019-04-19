Aerotech News & Review


Space

April 19, 2019
 

America’s 1st female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies

Tags:
Marcia Dunn
Associated Press
NASA photograph

Jerrie Cobb poses next to a Mercury spaceship capsule. And, although she never flew in space, Cobb, along with 24 other women, underwent physical tests similar to those taken by the Mercury astronauts with the belief that she might become an astronaut trainee. All the women who participated in the program, known as First Lady Astronaut Trainees, were skilled pilots. Dr. Randy Lovelace, a NASA scientist who had conducted the official Mercury program physicals, administered the tests at his private clinic without official NASA sanction. Cobb passed all the training exercises, ranking in the top 2 percent of all astronaut candidates.

While she was sworn in as a consultant to NASA Administrator James Webb on the issue of women in space, mounting political pressure and internal opposition lead the agency to restrict its official astronaut training program to men despite campaigning by the 13 finalists of the FLAT program. After three years, Cobb left NASA for the jungles of the Amazon, where she spent four decades as a solo pilot delivering food, medicine, and other aid to the indigenous people. She has received the Amelia Earhart Medal, the Harmon Trophy, the Pioneer Woman Award, the Bishop Wright Air Industry Award, and many other decorations for her tireless years of humanitarian service.

America’s first female astronaut candidate, pilot Jerrie Cobb, who pushed for equality in space but never reached its heights, has died.

Cobb died in Florida at age 88 on March 18 following a brief illness. News of her death came April 18 from journalist Miles O’Brien, serving as a family spokesman.

In 1961, Cobb became the first woman to pass astronaut testing. Altogether, 13 women passed the arduous physical testing and became known as the Mercury 13. But NASA already had its Mercury 7 astronauts, all jet test pilots and all military men.

None of the Mercury 13 ever reached space, despite Cobb’s testimony in 1962 before a congressional panel.

“We seek, only, a place in our nation’s space future without discrimination,” she told a special House subcommittee on the selection of astronauts.

Instead of making her an astronaut, NASA tapped her as a consultant to talk up the space program. She was dismissed one week after commenting: “I’m the most unconsulted consultant in any government agency.”

She wrote in her 1997 autobiography “Jerrie Cobb, Solo Pilot,” ”My country, my culture, was not ready to allow a woman to fly in space.”

Cobb served for decades as a humanitarian aid pilot in the Amazon jungle.

“She should have gone to space, but turned her life into one of service with grace,” tweeted Ellen Stofan, director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum and a former NASA scientist.

The Soviet Union ended up putting the first woman into space in 1963: Valentina Tereshkova. NASA didn’t fly a woman in space — Sally Ride — until 1983.

Cobb and other surviving members of the Mercury 13 attended the 1995 shuttle launch of Eileen Collins, NASA’s first female space pilot and later its first female space commander.

“Jerrie Cobb served as an inspiration to many of our members in her record breaking, her desire to go into space, and just to prove that women could do what men could do,” said Laura Ohrenberg, headquarters manager in Oklahoma City for the Ninety-Nines Inc., an international organization of licensed women pilots.

Still hopeful, Cobb emerged in 1998 to make another pitch for space as NASA prepared to launch Mercury astronaut John Glenn — the first American to orbit the world — on shuttle Discovery at age 77.

Cobb maintained that the geriatric space study should also include an older woman.

“I would give my life to fly in space, I really would,” Cobb told The Associated Press at age 67 in 1998. “It’s hard for me to talk about it, but I would. I would then, and I will now.”

“It just didn’t work out then, and I just hope and pray it will now,” she added.

It didn’t. NASA never flew another elderly person in space, male or female.

Geraldyn Cobb was born on March 5, 1931, in Norman, Okla., the second daughter of a military pilot and his wife. She flew her father’s open cockpit Waco biplane at age 12 and got her private pilot’s license four years later.

The Mercury 13’s story is told in a recent Netflix documentary and a play based on Cobb’s life, “They Promised Her the Moon,” is currently running in San Diego.

In her autobiography, Cobb described how she danced on the wings of her plane in the Amazon moonlight, when learning via radio on July 20, 1969, that Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had landed on the moon.

She wrote: “Yes, I wish I were on the moon with my fellow pilots, exploring another celestial body. How I would love to see our beautiful blue planet Earth floating in the blackness of space. And see the stars and galaxies in their true brilliance, without the filter of our atmosphere. But I’m happy flying here in Amazonas, serving my brethren. ‘Contenta, Senor, contenta.’ (I am happy, Lord, happy.)”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College salutes women veterans during Women’s History Month: page 3
  • Scaled Composites’ Ben Diachun named new president of OPENER: page 4
  • Homes4Families – a new partner in AV’s veteran service community: pages 6 & 7
  • Renowned aviation artist completes latest work Edwards:  page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 2: page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 19, 2019

News Leaked documents provide details about Green Beret’s death involving Navy SEALs, Marine Raiders – Since an Article 32 hearing was postponed in March for the two Navy SEALs and two Marine Raiders charged with murder in the death of a Green Beret in Mali, no new public information about the case has been released....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 19, 2019

Trump vetoes measure to end U.S. involvement in Yemen war President Donald Trump has vetoed a bill Congress passed to end U.S. military assistance in the Saudi Arabia-led war in Yemen. In a break with the president, Congress voted for the first time to invoke the War Powers Resolution to try and stop U.S. involvement...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

High Desert Hangar Stories

Courtesy photograph The end of the story, the final resting place of 1st Lt. Joseph Fluty in the Visalia District Cemetery. Lockheed remembers one of its own: Mac comes home When researching history, it’s often hard to not be...
 
Full Story »

 