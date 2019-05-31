Air Force confirms Wright Patterson AFB to host F-35 support organization

0
430
A KC-46A Pegasus connects with an F-35 Lightning II in the skies over California Jan. 22, 2019. The Air Force confirmed the selection of Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, to host the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator Organization May 29. 2019. (Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner)

Outgoing Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson has confirmed the selection of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to host the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator Organization.

The decision confirms completion of the strategic basing process which in December 2018 identified Wright-Patterson as the preferred location and an environmental assessment which found no significant impact.

The F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator organization is already operational in Crystal City, Virginia where it was established in 2016 as part of the F-35 Joint Program Office.  There are currently HPSI personnel at 16 locations globally. 

The HPSI is the Joint Program Office’s sustainment execution arm for the entire F-35 fleet to include joint and international partner aircraft.  It is focused on the delivery of readiness and sustainment performance for the F-35 user while reducing life cycle costs. 

A planning team with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is now preparing for the HPSI organization’s reception and beddown at Area A of Wright-Patterson AFB. 

When fully staffed, the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Organization will comprise 440 people, with most located at Wright-Patterson.  It will include representatives of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, partner nations, and industry personnel who will all report to the Product Support Manager in the F-35 Joint Program Office.

The F-35 HPSI will integrate support across the supply chain, maintenance, sustainment engineering, logistics information technology and training disciplines. It delivers global support for fielded F-35s while preparing for future force expansion.

The HPSI lead will be an Air Force General Officer or Senior Executive Service member.  The JPO expects to announce the F-35 HPSI director soon.  In the interim, the organization is being led at the Crystal City location by Royal Air Force Air Commodore Charles “Doc” Docherty.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR