Air Force confirms Wright Patterson AFB to host F-35 support organization

Outgoing Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson has confirmed the selection of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to host the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator Organization.

The decision confirms completion of the strategic basing process which in December 2018 identified Wright-Patterson as the preferred location and an environmental assessment which found no significant impact.

The F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator organization is already operational in Crystal City, Virginia where it was established in 2016 as part of the F-35 Joint Program Office. There are currently HPSI personnel at 16 locations globally.

The HPSI is the Joint Program Office’s sustainment execution arm for the entire F-35 fleet to include joint and international partner aircraft. It is focused on the delivery of readiness and sustainment performance for the F-35 user while reducing life cycle costs.

A planning team with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is now preparing for the HPSI organization’s reception and beddown at Area A of Wright-Patterson AFB.

When fully staffed, the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Organization will comprise 440 people, with most located at Wright-Patterson. It will include representatives of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, partner nations, and industry personnel who will all report to the Product Support Manager in the F-35 Joint Program Office.

The F-35 HPSI will integrate support across the supply chain, maintenance, sustainment engineering, logistics information technology and training disciplines. It delivers global support for fielded F-35s while preparing for future force expansion.

The HPSI lead will be an Air Force General Officer or Senior Executive Service member. The JPO expects to announce the F-35 HPSI director soon. In the interim, the organization is being led at the Crystal City location by Royal Air Force Air Commodore Charles “Doc” Docherty.