Army Rangers climb the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 4, 2019, to honor the 135 Rangers killed or wounded 75 years earlier as they captured and held the German artillery positions at the site on D-Day.
Army Rangers rehearse their ascent of the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc on the northwestern coast of Normandy, France, June 4, 2019. During the U.S. assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 4, 1944, Army Rangers scaled the 100-foot cliffs and seized German artillery pieces.
Following Footsteps
