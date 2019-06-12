A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2019. The 421st FS is the newest F-35A squadron, with this being their first deployment with the multi-role stealth fighter.
Capt. Russell Lee, 421st Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis his F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, assigned to the 421st FS from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on the flightline at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2019. Multiple F-35s came to the European theater to train with partner nations as part of a Theater Security Package. Training with NATO aircraft enhances relationships and improves overall coordination with allies.
U.S. Air Force Airmen de-arm an F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on the flight line at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 11, 2019. Multiple F-35s came to the European theater as part of a Theater Security Package to conduct training with partner nation aircraft.
F-35s arrive at Spangdahlem
