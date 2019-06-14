A U.S. F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, lands at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain June 10, 2019, as part of the Tactical Leadership Program flying course. This NATO training course is designed to provide multilateral training and increase NATO interoperability among participants by sharing standard tactics, techniques and procedures.
U.S. and NATO pilots review and discuss flight plans during a pre-flight briefing at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain June 10, 2019, as part of the Tactical Leadership Program flying course. U.S. and NATO allied nations participate in this training course to familiarize flight crews with standard tactics, techniques and procedures to increase interoperability.
A U.S. Air Force F-35A pilot assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares for takeoff at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain June 10, 2019, to participate in the Tactical Leadership Program flying course. The training course was designed to bring allied nations together to work together and increase interoperability. This iteration focused on integrating fourth and fifth-generation aircraft capabilities.
A U.S. Air Force F-35A pilot assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares for takeoff at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain June 10, 2019, to participate in the Tactical Leadership Program flying course. TLP benefits the overall NATO alliance by providing an opportunity to work alongside other allied Air Forces in both the classroom and in European airspace.
U.S. F-35A flies with NATO allies in Spain
A U.S. F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, lands at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain June 10, 2019, as part of the Tactical Leadership Program flying course. This NATO training course is designed to provide multilateral training and increase NATO interoperability among participants by sharing standard tactics, techniques and procedures.