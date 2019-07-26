Lockheed Martin receives award from Northrop Grumman to produce more APY-9 radars for Navy’s E-2D program

Lockheed Martin’s Radar Sensor Systems market segment has been awarded a contract from Northrop Grumman worth over $600 million for multi-year production of 24 additional APY-9 radars for the U.S. Navy’s E-2D aircraft program. It’s also known as the Advanced Hawkeye program.

The APY-9 radar program is nearing completion of a current five-year production contract in 2020, and this new award calls for another five years of production — with deliveries spanning from 2021 to 2025. The latest radar order will include Lockheed Martin’s new Advanced Radar Processor.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to continue producing APY-9 radars for the Navy’s use on its Advanced Hawkeye aircraft and to continue supporting our customers with performance upgrades on a regular basis,” Ken Kaminski, Airborne & National Surveillance Radar program director, said.

The APY-9 radar is an Ultra High Frequency (UHF) surveillance system that provides both mechanical and electronic scanning capabilities designed to “see” smaller targets – and more of them – at a greater range, particularly in coastal regions and over land.

“The team has performed extremely well to date in terms of delivering all of our APY-9 systems on or ahead of schedule,” Kaminski said.

Production work is performed at Lockheed Martin sites in Syracuse and Owego, N.Y., and Clearwater, Fla.