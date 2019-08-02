HT August 2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Salvador Calderon III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Calderon is the son of Salvador Calderon of Palmdale, Calif., and Suzanne Calderon of Santa Clarita, Calif. He is the grandson of Salvador Calderon of Sylmar, Calif.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Saugus High School, Santa Clarita.





U.S. Air Force Airman Dominic N. Melendez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Melendez is the son of Angelique and Carlos V. Melendez and brother of Emma B. Melendez of Lancaster, Calif.

He is a 2018 graduate of Lancaster High School, Lancaster, Calif.





U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Mayra K. Anesetti graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Anesetti is the wife of Vincent J. Anesetti of Marysville, Calif.

She is a 2009 graduate of Antelope Valley High School, Lancaster, Calif.





U.S. Air Force Airman Sterling R. Bushu graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Bushu is the son of Ann M. Bushu of Quartz Hill, Calif.

He is a 2016 graduate of Shepherd Christian High School, Quartz Hill, Calif.





U.S. Air Force Airman Sarah I. Santos graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Santos is the daughter of Debra and Troy Santos of Lancaster, Calif.

She is a 2018 graduate of Lancaster Baptist School, Lancaster.