12th Air Force (AFSOUTH) command chief removed

The Command Chief Master Sergeant of Twelfth Air Force and Air Forces Southern at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., was relieved of his position Nov. 28.

Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of 12th AF (AFSOUTH), removed Chief Master Sgt. Jose Barraza due to a loss of confidence in his abilities to carry out his duties.

Barraza will be transferred out of 12th AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters to a different position at Davis-Monthan pending completion and final disposition of an on-going investigation. Barraza had been in his position since June 2015.