Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

December 2, 2016
 

12th Air Force (AFSOUTH) command chief removed

The Command Chief Master Sergeant of Twelfth Air Force and Air Forces Southern at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., was relieved of his position Nov. 28.

Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of 12th AF (AFSOUTH), removed Chief Master Sgt. Jose Barraza due to a loss of confidence in his abilities to carry out his duties.

Barraza will be transferred out of 12th AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters to a different position at Davis-Monthan pending completion and final disposition of an on-going investigation. Barraza had been in his position since June 2015.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Micah Hill

Open house brings joy to military families

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Micah Hill Senior Airman Gabriel Baker and his wife Ashley, help their son’s fill their bags with goodies during the ninth annual Holiday Open House held at the Arizona Air National...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

Thinking outside of the box: 355th LRS enhances deliveries using Wi-Fi

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen Airman 1st Class Katherine Street, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, receives packages for delivery at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 14, 201...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

e-Deliver tax forms save services money

The holiday season is in full swing, which means there is a slim chance you are worrying about tax prep season, right? Of course you’re not. Taxes aren’t usually something you worry about until after the New Year, but now is actually a great time to think about switching your tax forms to electronic delivery,...
 
Full Story »

 