Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

December 2, 2016
 

A-10 CTF conducts ops testing

Tags:
Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Members of the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire department walk away from a fire on the fire training grounds at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2016. The fire department used recycled JP-8 jet fuel to conduct fire training as well as support the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, A-10 Combined Test Force with operational testing.

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, A-10 Combined Test Force conducted operational testing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2016.   

The operational testing was initiated to collect A-10 sensor performance data in the presence of a large fire.  The event simulated conditions pilots may encounter during combat operations. 

To accomplish the testing, the D-M Fire Department conducted training, pausing to let the fire intensify enough for the AATC to complete their testing.

“This is the first time the A-10 CTF has partnered with the D-M Fire Department to execute operational testing and it was a huge success,” said Lt. Col. Travis Burton, AATC, A-10 CTF director. “The Fire Department’s flexibility and support were both outstanding.”

The A-10 CTF is one of four geographically-separated units of the AATC, which is headquartered at Tucson Air National Guard Base, Arizona. The A-10 CTF conducts A-10 developmental and operational test and evaluation out of D-M.
 

An A-10C Thunderbolt II flies past a fire after completing operational testing at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2016. The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, A-10 Combined Test Force performed the testing to collect A-10 sensor performance data in the presence of a large fire.



 

