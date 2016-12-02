A-10 CTF conducts ops testing

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, A-10 Combined Test Force conducted operational testing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2016.

The operational testing was initiated to collect A-10 sensor performance data in the presence of a large fire. The event simulated conditions pilots may encounter during combat operations.

To accomplish the testing, the D-M Fire Department conducted training, pausing to let the fire intensify enough for the AATC to complete their testing.

“This is the first time the A-10 CTF has partnered with the D-M Fire Department to execute operational testing and it was a huge success,” said Lt. Col. Travis Burton, AATC, A-10 CTF director. “The Fire Department’s flexibility and support were both outstanding.”

The A-10 CTF is one of four geographically-separated units of the AATC, which is headquartered at Tucson Air National Guard Base, Arizona. The A-10 CTF conducts A-10 developmental and operational test and evaluation out of D-M.

