December 16, 2016
 

Santa’s in Blue 2016

Santa Claus holds hands with students after landing in an HH-60G Pave Hawk during the Santa’s in Blue event at San Xavier Mission School in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2016. This year, Santa delivered gifts donated by D-M Airmen to more than 1,000 students at four different schools in the Tucson area.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Nathan H. Barbour

Santa Claus, Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Ravlin, 355th FW command chief, exit from an HH-60G Pave Hawk during the Santa’s in Blue event at San Xavier Mission School in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2016. This year, Santa delivered gifts donated by D-M Airmen to more than 1,000 students at four different schools in the Tucson area.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Nathan H. Barbour

Santa Claus hugs a student during the Santa’s in Blue event at San Xavier Mission School in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2016. This year, Santa delivered gifts donated by D-M Airmen to more than 1,000 students at four different schools in the Tucson area.



 

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Micah Hill

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

