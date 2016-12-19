Thinking outside of the box: 355th LRS enhances deliveries using Wi-Fi

The 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., devised a new method that has changed its efficiency of delivering supplies to more than 250 organizations.

The approach of tracking deliveries through Wi-Fi developed when 355th LRS personnel discovered they were spending too much time finding signatures that were dropped on account of the outdated system.

“Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is the first and only installation within Air Combat Command to utilize this technology,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Sayles, 355th LRS section chief.

Wi-Fi hot spots enable vehicle operators to use tablets so they can scan and track packages while in transit.

“You name it, we move it, if it comes into the installation’s receiving, we are going to have our hands on it at some point,” said Staff Sgt. Aaron Royston, 355th LRS vehicle operator.

The 355th LRS implemented the new Wi-Fi system because the previous system was unreliable.

“The problem with [the old] program is it would lose data throughout the day and frequently crash,” Sayles said.

In the last three months, the hot spots have saved approximately 225 man-hours by diminishing the amount of dropped signatures, according to Sayles.

Thanks to a small team of 355th LRS personnel, the idea to use Wi-Fi hot spots grew rapidly into a functioning program yielding immediate results. Now each organization has the means to use real-time tracking and processing to accurately account for their supplies.

“This past year, [we’ve] delivered 65 thousand parts valued at $1.1 billion to different organizations,” Sayles said. “Ultimately, our goal is to build strong partnerships and ensure deliveries are expedient to meet customer needs.”

