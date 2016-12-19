Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

December 19, 2016
 

Thinking outside of the box: 355th LRS enhances deliveries using Wi-Fi

Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

Airman 1st Class Katherine Street, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, receives packages for delivery at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2016. Once supplies are delivered to the installation, LRS distributes them to individual units across the base allowing supplies to be readily available.

The 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., devised a new method that has changed its efficiency of delivering supplies to more than 250 organizations.

The approach of tracking deliveries through Wi-Fi developed when 355th LRS personnel discovered they were spending too much time finding signatures that were dropped on account of  the outdated system.

“Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is the first and only installation within Air Combat Command to utilize this technology,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Sayles, 355th LRS section chief.

Wi-Fi hot spots enable vehicle operators to use tablets so they can scan and track packages while in transit.

“You name it, we move it, if it comes into the installation’s receiving, we are going to have our hands on it at some point,” said Staff Sgt. Aaron Royston, 355th LRS vehicle operator.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

Senior Airman Trevien Smalls, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron material management, signs for a delivery from Airman 1st Class Katherine Street, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2016. The use of new Wi-Fi hot spots are making signing for deliveries smoother and more efficient, saving man-hours in both the 355th LRS and receiving units.

The 355th LRS implemented the new Wi-Fi system because the previous system was unreliable.

“The problem with [the old] program is it would lose data throughout the day and frequently crash,” Sayles said.

In the last three months, the hot spots have saved approximately 225 man-hours by diminishing the amount of dropped signatures, according to Sayles.

Thanks to a small team of 355th LRS personnel, the idea to use Wi-Fi hot spots grew rapidly into a functioning program yielding immediate results. Now each organization has the means to use real-time tracking and processing to accurately account for their supplies.

“This past year, [we’ve] delivered 65 thousand parts valued at $1.1 billion to different organizations,” Sayles said. “Ultimately, our goal is to build strong partnerships and ensure deliveries are expedient to meet customer needs.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

Airman 1st Class Katherine Street, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, scans items ready for delivery at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2016. With the addition of Wi-Fi hot spots, dramatic reductions of unsuccessful signature transfers, saving time on backtracking and verification.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Micah Hill

Open house brings joy to military families

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Micah Hill Senior Airman Gabriel Baker and his wife Ashley, help their son’s fill their bags with goodies during the ninth annual Holiday Open House held at the Arizona Air National...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

e-Deliver tax forms save services money

The holiday season is in full swing, which means there is a slim chance you are worrying about tax prep season, right? Of course you’re not. Taxes aren’t usually something you worry about until after the New Year, but now is actually a great time to think about switching your tax forms to electronic delivery,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
dm-santa3

Santa’s in Blue 2016

Santa Claus holds hands with students after landing in an HH-60G Pave Hawk during the Santa’s in Blue event at San Xavier Mission School in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2016. This year, Santa delivered gifts donated by D-M Airmen ...
 
Full Story »

 