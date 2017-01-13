Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


DoD

January 13, 2017
 

Standard Missile-6 approved for international sales

Raytheon-SM6
TUCSON, Ariz.–The U.S. Department of Defense has approved the release of Raytheon’s Standard Missile-6 to several international customers. Many of the approved countries are seeking the multi-mission SM-6 to bolster their shipbuilding programs.  

SM-6 currently provides U.S. Navy vessels with extended-range protection against fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles in the terminal phase of flight. Earlier this year the missile was also successfully tested as an offensive effector against targets on the ocean’s surface.

“International navies are seeking the level of sophisticated protection that SM-6 provides,” said Mike Campisi, Standard Missile-6 senior program director. “The flexibility of this multi-mission effector drives significant savings for our partners and allies; it’s the exact opposite of a boutique missile.”

SM-6 continues to go further and faster. It shattered the record for the longest range surface-to-air intercept in September of this year – a milestone it set, and broke, twice before.

In April 2015, Raytheon delivered the first full-rate production SM-6 from its $75-million, 70,000-square-foot SM-6 and Standard Missile-3 all-up-round production facility at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Raytheon has currently delivered more than 300 SM-6 missiles with continuing production. 

* SM-6 delivers proven over-the-horizon, air defense through the time-tested advantages of the Standard Missile’s airframe and propulsion.

* SM-6 delivers multi-mission capability for long range Fleet Air Defense, Sea-Based Terminal Defense, and Anti-Surface Warfare.

* SM-6 uses both active and semi-active guidance modes and advanced fuzing techniques.

* It incorporates the advanced signal processing and guidance control capabilities from Raytheon’s Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

AF evolves policies to access more talent, maintain high standards

The Air Force announced new policies on dress and appearance with regard to tattoos, as well as changes to service medical accession policy Jan. 9. These changes result from a review of Air Force accessions policies directed by Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James in 2016. “As part of our effort to attract and retain...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Jan. 13

On this look around the Air Force Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James talks about her priorities during her tenure.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AFPC to host two Exceptional Family Member webinars Jan. 12

The Air Force Personnel Center will hold two Exceptional Family Member Program webinars Jan. 12 discussing the program’s three components – assignments, medical and family support. EFMP allows Airmen to proceed to assignment locations where suitable medical, educational and other resources are available to treat special needs family members. The 90-minute sessions will be held...
 
Full Story »

 