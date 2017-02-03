Heritage Flight Training at D-M

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE – The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Feb. 9-12, with aircraft and personnel scheduled to arrive Feb. 7-8 and depart Feb. 13.

Civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft will practice flying in formation together during the HFTCC. Heritage flights raise public awareness of the Air Force mission and commemorate its history.

Air Combat Command aircraft flying in this year’s training will include the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft will include the P-51 Mustang, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the P-38 Lightning and the F-86 Sabre. The number and types of Heritage aircraft are still being finalized.

Courtesy of 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs