Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

February 3, 2017
 

Heritage Flight Training at D-M

Heritage Flight 2016

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE – The Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Feb. 9-12, with aircraft and personnel scheduled to arrive Feb. 7-8 and depart Feb. 13.

Civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft will practice flying in formation together during the HFTCC. Heritage flights raise public awareness of the Air Force mission and commemorate its history.

Air Combat Command aircraft flying in this year’s training will include the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft will include the P-51 Mustang, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the P-38 Lightning and the F-86 Sabre. The number and types of Heritage aircraft are still being finalized.

Courtesy of 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour

Second chance to fly: Pilot, cancer survivor reunite after 28 years

Marcus Foiles beamed with excitement as he piloted an A-10 in the skies over a virtual southern Arizona landscape. Foiles had been in a flight simulator before, but today was a whole new experience. The odds of him sitting wher...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Invisible wounds still cause pain

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF- RICHARDSON — I’m an ambassador for the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. As an ambassador, I’m an advocate for the program, and I work in my local area to plan events which bring our wounded together. It’s a concept of family helping family. We are all in this great big Air Force...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Step up: Don’t be afraid to be a Mitchell, Doolittle, Arnold

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Alabama — The U.S. Air Force is sitting at a nexus in which the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and complex. Our nation is asking us to do things that keep us busier now than ever before, yet we have fewer people now than at any point in our history —...
 
Full Story »

 