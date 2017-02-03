Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


February 3, 2017
 

President Trump nominates Wilson as Air Force secretary

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Jan. 23 that he intends to nominate Heather Wilson as Secretary of the Air Force.

In a statement released Jan. 25, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Wilson, and her fellow military service secretary nominees, have his utmost confidence.

“They will provide strong civilian leadership to strengthen military readiness, gain full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense and support our service members, civilians and their families,” he said. “I appreciate the willingness of these three proven leaders to serve our country.”

Wilson, a 1982 Air Force Academy graduate, currently serves as President of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa S. Disbrow will continue to lead the service until the Senate confirmation process for a new secretary of the Air Force is complete.



 

Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour

Second chance to fly: Pilot, cancer survivor reunite after 28 years

Marcus Foiles beamed with excitement as he piloted an A-10 in the skies over a virtual southern Arizona landscape. Foiles had been in a flight simulator before, but today was a whole new experience. The odds of him sitting wher...
 
Air Force

Invisible wounds still cause pain

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF- RICHARDSON — I’m an ambassador for the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. As an ambassador, I’m an advocate for the program, and I work in my local area to plan events which bring our wounded together. It’s a concept of family helping family. We are all in this great big Air Force...
 
Air Force

Step up: Don’t be afraid to be a Mitchell, Doolittle, Arnold

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Alabama — The U.S. Air Force is sitting at a nexus in which the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and complex. Our nation is asking us to do things that keep us busier now than ever before, yet we have fewer people now than at any point in our history —...
 
