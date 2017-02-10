Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Heritage Flight 2017: 20 years of training

Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffe
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Chris Massey Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Chris Massey

Three F-86 Sabres and a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fly in formation during the 2016 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 6, 2016. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season.

Air Combat Command is hosting the 20th annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9-12.

Established in 1997, the HFTCC was created to provide civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation for upcoming air shows across the nation.  

The aerial demonstration training event allows a past and present display of airpower. The event offers a view of the historic P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, P-38 Lightning, P-47 Thunderbolt and the F-86 Sabre, mixed with the modern A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby

Charles Hainline, P-47 Thunderbolt pilot, prepares to take off during the 2016 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 6, 2016. The annual aerial demonstration training event has been held at D-M since 2001, the course featured aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft.



 

