Heritage Flight 2017: 20 years of training

Air Combat Command is hosting the 20th annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9-12.

Established in 1997, the HFTCC was created to provide civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation for upcoming air shows across the nation.

The aerial demonstration training event allows a past and present display of airpower. The event offers a view of the historic P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, P-38 Lightning, P-47 Thunderbolt and the F-86 Sabre, mixed with the modern A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II.

