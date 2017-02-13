Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


2017 nominations sought for 12 OAY Award

Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Air Force officials are seeking 2017 nominations for the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award.

There are three categories for this award: airman, NCO and senior NCO.

Major commands and the Air Force District of Washington may each nominate three candidates (one per category) to the Air Force OAY selection board, which will select the final winners. The period of service for the award is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. All nomination packages must be based upon achievements that occurred during calendar year 2016.

Nominees must maintain retainability through Sept. 30, 2018. Any nominee with a projected separation date prior to that date must take immediate action to extend or reenlist. Local military personnel section officials may approve or disapprove extensions for the purpose of the program.

The Air Force Personnel Center will make the final approval determination for extension requests sent from the MPS for OAY nominees. Any nominees who extend their enlistment for the award program and are not selected may cancel their extensions through their local MPS.

Organization and base-level personnel must contact their major command, forward operating agency, direct-reporting unit or MAJCOM equivalent for applicable suspense dates. Nominations are due to AFPC by April 4.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit https://mypers.af.mil/.



 

