February 13, 2017
 

AF releases new guidance on civilian hiring freeze

Richard Salomon
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

The Air Force has released additional guidance in regard to the federal civilian hiring freeze implemented Jan. 23.

According to the official memorandum, the hiring freeze applies to all executive departments and agencies regardless of their operation and program funding. Military personnel are excluded. Some exemptions are permitted to meet national security mission and public safety responsibilities or to prevent essential services from interruption.

The Air Force recently released additional implementation procedures in support of a follow-on Feb. 1 memorandum outlining the implementation of the freeze. According to the guidance, all requests for personnel action received by the Air Force Personnel Center by Feb 7, 2017, will continue to be announced, and referral certificates will continue to be issued.

If tentative job offers were given to selectees before Jan. 22, but with entry dates after Feb. 22, they will be notified of their pending status. Also, as of Feb. 7, AFPC will not be accepting recruit/fill actions without an approved hiring freeze exemption signed by the Secretary of the Air Force.

Official guidance also calls for the implementation of a long-term plan to reduce the size of the federal workforce through attrition. The Office of Management and Budget, in coordination with the Office of Personnel Management, has been tasked to submit a plan by early May.

“The Air Force is dependent on a strong civilian workforce to carry out its global mission,” said Christine Armstrong, the Civilian Sustainment and Transition Programs Division chief. “We will continue to work closely with Air Staff to ensure the entire Air Force team receives up-to-date guidance as it becomes available.”

For information concerning non-appropriated fund positions, contact: afpc.svirf.humanresources@us.af.mil Local civilian personnel offices can also provide additional information. Search “Hiring Freeze” at https://mypers.af.mil/ for more information about the freeze and how organizations can submit exemption requests.



 

