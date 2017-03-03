Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

March 3, 2017
 

Air Force helps Airmen obtain commercial DL

by Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs staff report

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is taking steps to turn government vehicle operator certifications into commercial driver’s licenses.

By creating a course to mirror the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators Commercial Driver’s License Test System model, the Air Force will enable examiners to certify government motor vehicle operators on commercial vehicle equivalents in accordance with federal motor vehicle safety regulations.

“This (will) ensure everyone is working off the same sheet of music,” said Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Karnes, the Air Force logistics vehicle operations superintendent. “Once the program is wholly accepted and recognized by each state’s DMV, the intent is to provide a one-for-one swap for a military license to obtain a CDL for the applicable vehicle, without taking the additional tests. This helps us transition veterans into the commercial sector as well.”

Seven installations have been selected to test and evaluate the new certification process: Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri; MacDill AFB, Florida; Seymour-Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Yokota, Misawa and Kadena air bases in Japan.

“Pending getting our examiners through the required training, we are looking at 50 locations up and running by October 2017,” Karnes said.

The Airmen examiners will undergo a 40-hour AAMVA certification course to learn how to administer and score the exam, until an Air Force-run course is developed.

“This new program gives us a standardized method in deciding whether or not a member is actually competent enough to operate these vehicles on their own,” said Staff Sgt. Bradley Opfar, the NCO in charge of training validations and operations at Kadena AB, and a recent AAMVA course graduate. “I really feel like TVO offices are going to greatly benefit from receiving this training and implementing this program. I believe this training will be very beneficial for me [when I separate] because I have received the same type of training that commercial driving license examiners receive in order to certify civilians on commercial motor vehicles.”

Once test locations are identified and examiners are trained, Airmen may visit a vehicle control officer at certified installations to take the required CDL training.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary
Hands on appreciation

Thank you so much for all the ‘Thanks’

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — If I went through my past receipts on military discounts I would calculate a lot of cash left in my wallet from the generosity and appreciation of American businesses through the years; especially from har...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

At end of the day, ‘It’s all about the hooks’

SOUTHWEST ASIA — High above Mosul, Iraq, a fighter pilot arrives on station. Now within 20 nautical miles of the target, the pilot arms the weapons on board and checks in with a joint terminal attack controller, identifying the call sign, position and combat load of munitions. The pilot can see explosions, small arms fire...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
6

Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom

Editor’s note: This feature is part of the “Through Airmen’s Eyes” series. These stories focus on individual Airmen, highlighting their Air Force story. SOUTHWEST ASIA — Who was Archduke Franz Ferdinand? What year was...
 
Full Story »

 