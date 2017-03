A1C Ashley R. Quinonez of the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., passed away Feb. 23, 2017. Anyone having knowledge of claim for or against the deceased’s estate may contact the Summary Courts Officer, Lt. Jared Dewey at 719-963-2176¬†or via e-mail at jared.dewey.2@us.af.mil.