Staff Sgt. Eric Fullmer, 563d Operations Support Squadron, scans through a window while acting as an oppositional force member, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M. OPFOR is a role designed to simulate downrange threats and complicate training objectives with the ultimate goal of creating a realistic training environment for units preparing to deploy. Airmen from the 563d OSS fill this role in support of numerous joint exercises each year utilizing aircraft-threat emittors, vehicle-mounted simulation weapons and waves of ground troops.



Airmen from the 563d Operations Support Squadron engage a group of Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force while acting as oppositional forces, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Staff Sgt. Nathan Franey, left, Senior Airman Shane Hardin, center, and Staff Sgt. Eric Fullmer, 563d Operations Support squadron, act as oppositional forces, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Senior Airman Shane Hardin, left, and Staff Sgt. Eric Fullmer, 563d Operations Support Squadron, scan for targets while acting as oppositional forces, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Staff Sgt. Nathan Franey, 563d Operations Support Squadron, acts as an oppositional force member, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Tech. Sgt. Mykal Sequeria, left, and Airmen from the 563d Operations Support Squadron simulate oppositional forces, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Senior Airman Keaton Houser, 563d Operations Support Squadron, uses a man-portable aircraft survivability trainer to simulate threats on aircraft, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Senior Airman Keaton Houser, left, and Tech. Sgt. Mykal Seqeuria, 563d Operations Support Squadron, use a man-portable, aircraft survivability trainer to simulate threats on an aircraft, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Tech. Sgt. Mykal Sequeria, 563d Operations Support Squadron rigger, targets an HH-60G pave Hawk while acting as an oppositional force member, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.



Senior Airman Shane Hardin, 563d Operations Support Squadron, scans through a window while acting as an oppositional force member, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Playas Training and Research Center, N.M.