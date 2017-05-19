HT Arizona May 19

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Mia R. Mendoza Molina graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mendoza Molina is the daughter of Constance N. Mendoza Sereno, and Ignacio R. Molina, and step-daughter of Erik C. Sereno, all of Tucson, Ariz.

She is a 2014 graduate of Tucson High Magnet School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony J. Ortiz II graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Ortiz is the son of Laura B. German and Anthony Ortiz of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2016 graduate of Marana High School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Darion J. Varela graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Varela is the son of Esmer Delgado and Jorge Varela of Sahuarita, Ariz.

He is a 2016 graduate of Walden Grove High School, Sahuarita, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah M. Keene graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Keene is the son of Lisa J. Robinson, and husband of Ashten L. Keene, and son-in-law of Amber and Ryan Kinslow, all of Sierra Vista, Ariz.

He is a 2015 graduate of Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Melissa Mange graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Mange is the daughter of Elizabeth Gonzalez and Jose Mange of Tucson, Ariz.

She is a 2015 graduate of Cholla Magnet High School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Jasmyn I. Countee graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Countee is the daughter of Christopher Rogers and Yvette Williams and granddaughter of Edward and Nena Hatfield, all of Tucson, Ariz. She is also the sister of Kiara Countee.

The airman graduated in 2016 from Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily E. Gaster graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Gaster is the daughter of Raymond and Rebecca Brin of Benson, Ariz., and sister of Benjamin Brin of Escondito, Calif., and Gabriel Brin of Goose Creek, S.C., and daughter-in-law of Gordon and Lori Gaster of Evans, Ga. She is also the wife of Zachary Gaster.

The airman graduated in 2011 from Benson High School, Benson, Ariz., and earned an associate degree in 2014 from Pima Community College, Tuscon, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rikki R. Miranda graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Miranda is the daughter of Muntz and Esther Miranda of Tucson, Ariz.

She is a 2015 graduate of Cholla High Magnet School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Rene F. Enriquez Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Enriquez is the son of Rene and Luz M. Enriquez of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2015 graduate of Santa Rita High School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Isaiah Carter graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Carter is the son of Tricia Guiterrez and brother Nicci Carter, all of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2014 graduate of Catalina Magnet High School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Zachary J. Orear graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Orear is the son of Jill J. and James F. Orear of Dayton, Ohio., and brother of Jordan C. Orear of Green Valley, Ariz.

He is a 2008 graduate of Lakenheath High School.

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Joann M. Martinez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Martinez is the daughter of Jonathan and Nelly Martinez of Albuquerque, N.M.

She is a 2014 graduate of Andrada Polytechnic High School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Y. Colvin-Jaramillo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Colvin-Jaramillo is the daughter of Lorraine and Henry Colvin of Safford, Ariz. She is also the sister of Henry Colvin and wife of Ruben Jaramillo.

The airman graduated in 1998 from Safford High School, Safford, Ariz., and earned an associate degree in 2016 from Pima Community College, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Jacob Taylor graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Taylor is the son of Christopher and Rachel Taylor of Tucson, Ariz.

He graduated in 2014 from Sabino High School, Tucson, Ariz., and earned an associate degree in 2016 from Pima Comunity College, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brycen D. Cable graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Cable is the son of Kelly Prior of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Elvencie Prior of Huachuca City, Ariz.

He is a 2016 graduate of Tombstone High School, Tombstone, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Austin Krantz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Krantz earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Richard Krantz and Gena Krantz` of Highlands Ranch, Colo., brother of Ericka Krantz of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and husband of Alex Krantz of Tucson, Ariz.

The airman is a 2013 graduate of Thunderridge High School, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

U.S. Air Force Airman Ariana R. Longoria graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Longoria is the daughter of Rachel Vasavilbaso of Tucson, Ariz., Edwardo Longoria of Superior, Ariz., and Jesus R. Diaz of San Bernardino, Calif., step-daughter of Marcos Vasavilbaso of Tucson, Ariz., and sister of Jacquelyn G. Soto of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Elora D. Diaz of Phoenix, Ariz.

She is a 2016 graduate of Tucson High Magnet School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Jasmine M. Gonzalez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Gonzalez is the daughter of Edith R. Lopez and Sergio R. Gonzalez of Tucson, Ariz.

She is a 2015 graduate of Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz.

U.S. Air Force Airman Marcus Mears graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Mears is the son of Rose-Marie Mears of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Ondra Woods of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and step-son of Dion Schaefer of Scottsdale, Ariz. He is also the brother of Andrew Mears.

The airman graduated in 2012 from Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Ariz.