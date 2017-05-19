Tucson VA calendar

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System [Tucson, Ariz.,] homeless Veteran outreach program will be hosting its Seventh Annual Homeless Veterans’ summit in the R.E. Lindley Auditorium, Bldg. 4 at the main Tucson VA campus 9:30-11 a.m., May 22. The VA is committed to ending veteran homelessness. No one who has served our country should...