Tucson VA calendar

May 22
Intro to Qi-Gong — Health Education, Bldg. 30, Room 224, 8-8:45 a.m.
Qi Gong for Experienced People — Health Education, Bldg. 2, Room N179, 9-10 a.m.
Arthritis School — Health Education, Bldg. 60, Room NE102, 1-2 p.m.
Drop In Smoking Cessation at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Bldg. 90, Room 1103, 2-3 p.m.
May 23
Chair Yoga — Health Education, Bldg. 30, Room 224, 8-8:45 a.m.
Floor Yoga at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Bldg. 30, Room 224, 9-10 a.m.
Re-Think Your Drinking – Health Education, Bldg. 2, Room N179, 9-10 a.m.
Diabetes Distress Group at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Tucson VAMC, Bldg. 80 1st Floor, Ocotillo Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m.
Diabetes Education at the NW Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) — Health Education, Northwest Community Based Outpatient Clinic Conference Room, 10 a.m.-noon
Walk-in Nutrition Clinic at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, 1st floor, Bldg. 80 Saguaro Clinic at the Tucson VA Medical Center, 1-4 p.m.
Smoking Cessation at theTucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Bldg. 80, 1st Floor, Ocotillo Clinic, 2-3 p.m.