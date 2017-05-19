Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Veterans

May 19, 2017
 

Tucson VA calendar

May 22

Intro to Qi-Gong — Health Education, Bldg. 30, Room 224, 8-8:45 a.m.

Qi Gong for Experienced People — Health Education, Bldg. 2, Room N179, 9-10 a.m.

Arthritis School — Health Education, Bldg. 60, Room NE102, 1-2 p.m.

Drop In Smoking Cessation at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Bldg. 90, Room 1103, 2-3 p.m.

May 23

Chair Yoga — Health Education, Bldg. 30, Room 224, 8-8:45 a.m.

Floor Yoga at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Bldg. 30, Room 224, 9-10 a.m.

Re-Think Your Drinking – Health Education, Bldg. 2, Room N179, 9-10 a.m.

Diabetes Distress Group at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Tucson VAMC, Bldg. 80 1st Floor, Ocotillo Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m.

Diabetes Education at the NW Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) — Health Education, Northwest Community Based Outpatient Clinic Conference Room, 10 a.m.-noon

Walk-in Nutrition Clinic at the Tucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, 1st floor, Bldg. 80 Saguaro Clinic at the Tucson VA Medical Center, 1-4 p.m.

Smoking Cessation at theTucson VA Medical Center — Health Education, Bldg. 80, 1st Floor, Ocotillo Clinic, 2-3 p.m.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
af-first-term

First term airmen courses receive curriculum overhaul

Air Force photograph by Melissa Peterson Staff Sgt. Mitchell Gorham, the First Term Airmen Course team lead at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, participates a Career Assistance Advisor training course, November 30, 2016,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
af-space

Senior leaders discuss US space posture

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, center, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein, to her right, testify before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces M...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans

Tucson VA hosts seventh annual Homeless Veterans’ Summit

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System [Tucson, Ariz.,] homeless Veteran outreach program will be hosting its Seventh Annual Homeless Veterans’ summit in the R.E. Lindley Auditorium, Bldg. 4 at the main Tucson VA campus 9:30-11 a.m., May 22. The VA is committed to ending veteran homelessness. No one who has served our country should...
 
Full Story »

 