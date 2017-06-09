162nd hosts bring a buddy event

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 162nd Wing based at Tucson International Airport, initiated the first “Bring Your Buddy to Work” event during the Unit Training Assembly June 2, 2017.



Members of the wing were encouraged to invite a guest to participate in this one day event and inform them about the role the 162nd Wing plays in the community.

Guests experienced various missions performed at the wing; guests learned about possible career opportunities and benefits.

“This program promotes awareness and opportunities available here at the 162nd Arizona Air National Guard”, said Master Sgt. Jimmy Sanchez, 162nd Wing Recruiting and Retention Manager.

Sanchez believes this event is an excellent recruiting tool that aims to build the next generation of Guard Airmen.

Guard Airmen brought their friends and family members to catch a glimpse of employment in various shops on base.

“I brought my niece to this event in order to allow her to explore the wide array of career opportunities at the 162nd Wing. This program enables people on the outside of the base to see what is required of jobs on base,” said Staff Sgt. Gustavo Dagnino, a production controller at the 162nd.

Dagnino, invited Alexis Moraga, a Tucson, Ariz., native and recent Sunnyside High School graduate.

“I was able to see how powerful the F-16 Aircraft really is. I always wondered what it was like to work on base and see how the aircraft worked. I was able to see what my uncle does every day,” said Moraga.

The recruiting and retention office deemed the event a success with 150 guests in attendance. There are hopes to continue this program in addition to traditional recruiting tools.

“The 162nd Wing recruiting and retention office plans on making this an annual event,” said Sanchez.

For more information about opportunities and benefits at the 162nd Wing, please contact the recruiting office at 520-295-7000.