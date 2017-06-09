Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Uncategorized

June 9, 2017
 

162nd hosts bring a buddy event

Staff Sgt. Gregory Ferreira
162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, Tucson, Ariz.
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. George Keck
Guests for the 162nd Wing’s “Bring a Buddy to Work” event observe the effects of an F-16 engine test run outside the hush house engine test facility Jun. 3, 2017. The hush house allows the wing to test engines safely and quietly under true operating conditions.
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. George Keck Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. George Keck

Guests for the 162nd Wing’s “Bring a Buddy to Work” event observe the effects of an F-16 engine test run outside the hush house engine test facility Jun. 3, 2017. The hush house allows the wing to test engines safely and quietly under true operating conditions.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 162nd Wing based at Tucson International Airport, initiated the first “Bring Your Buddy to Work” event during the Unit Training Assembly June 2, 2017.
 
Members of the wing were encouraged to invite a guest to participate in this one day event and inform them about the role the 162nd Wing plays in the community.

Guests experienced various missions performed at the wing; guests learned about possible career opportunities and benefits.

“This program promotes awareness and opportunities available here at the 162nd Arizona Air National Guard”, said Master Sgt. Jimmy Sanchez, 162nd Wing Recruiting and Retention Manager.

Sanchez believes this event is an excellent recruiting tool that aims to build the next generation of Guard Airmen.

Guard Airmen brought their friends and family members to catch a glimpse of employment in various shops on base.

“I brought my niece to this event in order to allow her to explore the wide array of career opportunities at the 162nd Wing. This program enables people on the outside of the base to see what is required of jobs on base,” said Staff Sgt. Gustavo Dagnino, a production controller at the 162nd.

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. George Keck Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. George Keck

Col. Kenneth Rosson, Vice Commander of the 162nd Wing in Tucson, Ariz. addresses guests attending the Wing’s first annual “Bring a Buddy to Work” event, Jun. 3, 2017. The 162nd Wing hopes the experience will promote to the community a greater awareness and opportunities available within the Air National Guard.

Dagnino, invited Alexis Moraga, a Tucson, Ariz., native and recent Sunnyside High School graduate.

“I was able to see how powerful the F-16 Aircraft really is. I always wondered what it was like to work on base and see how the aircraft worked. I was able to see what my uncle does every day,” said Moraga.

The recruiting and retention office deemed the event a success with 150 guests in attendance. There are hopes to continue this program in addition to traditional recruiting tools.  

“The 162nd Wing recruiting and retention office plans on making this an annual event,” said Sanchez.

For more information about opportunities and benefits at the 162nd Wing, please contact the recruiting office at 520-295-7000. 



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Uncategorized
tucson-ANG2

Destruction fosters partnerships

Air National Guard photograph by 1st Lt. Lacey Roberts The Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, partnered with the Tucson International Airport to give residents from Banner University Medical Center a lesson in automobil...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Commissary brands to hit store shelves soon

In a matter of weeks, commissary brands will debut on store shelves, ushering the Defense Commissary Agency into a new era of patron savings, said DeCA Director and CEO Joseph H. Jeu. “We are excited to finally begin offering commissary brands,” Jeu said. “An overwhelming number of our patrons said they would purchase store brands...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour

68th RQF transitions to 68th RQS

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour A U.S. Air Force pararescueman holsters his weapon during the Guardian Angel Mission Qualification Training course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 17, 2017....
 
Full Story »

 