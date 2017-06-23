Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Application window opens for Air Force undergraduate flying training

JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Application packages for the next Undergraduate Flying Training selection board are due to the Rated Officer Assignments branch of the Air Force Personnel Center by Nov. 17, 2017. 

The board, set for Jan. 22-25, 2018, will consider active-duty officer applicants to attend training as early as spring 2018. Those interested in becoming a pilot, combat systems officer, remotely piloted aircraft pilot or air battle manager are encouraged to apply. 

“The Air Force continues to review opportunities to strengthen the force,” said Capt. Devin Stone, the UFT board administrator. “Some initiatives are force-wide; others, such as encouraging eligible active-duty officers to partake in flying training, are more targeted. All have the same objective.” 

Stone said implementing these initiatives will strengthen the Air Force’s competitive position in the battle for top talent. 

All UFT applicants must be certified as physically qualified by Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Office of the Surgeon General, Physical Standards. 

Additional information about specific requirements, eligibility criteria, process and other details can be found on myPers. Select “Active Duty Officer” from the dropdown menu and search “UFT.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

162nd hosts Dutch air force commander

Air National Guard photograph by 1st lt. Lacey Roberts Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Luyt, visited the Logistics Readiness Squadron during his visit to the 162nd Wing June 16, 2017. Airmen from LR...
 
Navy contract

Arête Associates, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded an $8,522,007 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N61331-11-C-0007) for the engineering, manufacturing, production and delivery of AN/DVS-1 Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) Block 1 subassemblies to support the littoral combat ship mine countermeasures mission.  This contract modification exerc...
 
AF releases criteria for new valor ‘V,’ combat ‘C,’ remote ‘R’ devices

Air Force officials released criteria for the new “V”, “C” and “R” devices, following the secretary of Defense’s Jan. 7, 2016, authorization. Following a comprehensive Military Decorations and Awards Review in 201...
 
