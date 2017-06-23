Navy contract

Arête Associates, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded an $8,522,007 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N61331-11-C-0007) for the engineering, manufacturing, production and delivery of AN/DVS-1 Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) Block 1 subassemblies to support the littoral combat ship mine countermeasures mission. This contract modification exercises the options for the COBRA subassemblies integration and the post-delivery technical support. The primary mission of AN/DVS-1 COBRA program is to conduct unmanned aerial tactical reconnaissance in littoral battlespace for detection and localization of mine fields and obstacles in the surf zone and beach zone prior to amphibious assault. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,522,007 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.