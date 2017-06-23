Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Business

June 23, 2017
 

Navy contract

Arête Associates, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded an $8,522,007 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N61331-11-C-0007) for the engineering, manufacturing, production and delivery of AN/DVS-1 Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) Block 1 subassemblies to support the littoral combat ship mine countermeasures mission.  This contract modification exercises the options for the COBRA subassemblies integration and the post-delivery technical support.  The primary mission of AN/DVS-1 COBRA program is to conduct unmanned aerial tactical reconnaissance in littoral battlespace for detection and localization of mine fields and obstacles in the surf zone and beach zone prior to amphibious assault. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by December 2019.  Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,522,007 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.  The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.



 

Local
162nd hosts Dutch air force commander

Air National Guard photograph by 1st lt. Lacey Roberts Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Luyt, visited the Logistics Readiness Squadron during his visit to the 162nd Wing June 16, 2017. Airmen from LR...
 
Air Force
AF releases criteria for new valor ‘V,’ combat ‘C,’ remote ‘R’ devices

Air Force officials released criteria for the new “V”, “C” and “R” devices, following the secretary of Defense’s Jan. 7, 2016, authorization. Following a comprehensive Military Decorations and Awards Review in 201...
 
Air Force
Application window opens for Air Force undergraduate flying training

Application packages for the next Undergraduate Flying Training selection board are due to the Rated Officer Assignments branch of the Air Force Personnel Center by Nov. 17, 2017.  The board, set for Jan. 22-25, 2018, will con...
 
