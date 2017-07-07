Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

July 7, 2017
 

AF selects 8 finalist for Innkeeper award

by STEVE WARNS
AFCEC Public Affairs

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Eight U.S. Air Force installations were selected as finalists for the Air Force Innkeeper Award.

The award, managed by the lodging branch of the Air Force Services Activity, recognizes inns that provide the best hotel-type lodging and customer service to Air Force travelers.

“The objective is to encourage innkeepers to improve their management and operation of Air Force lodging facilities at the 88 Air Force installations worldwide, with the ultimate and intended beneficiary being the customer,” said Maj. Adam Baker, the Air Force Lodging chief.

Representing the large installation category, which consists of 286 bed spaces and higher, are Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Eielson AFB, Alaska, Hurlburt Field, Florida and Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dover AFB, Delaware, Laughlin AFB, Texas, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho and Spangdahlem, AB, Germany, represent the small installations.

Two teams conducted evaluations in June with winners to be announced late summer and honored in November at the Air Force Lodging Training Summit at MacDill AFB, Florida.

“The program promotes esprit de corps and affords lodging managers and their teams the opportunity to showcase mission sustaining support operations to Air Force leadership,” said Kevin Norton, the AFSVA lodging recapitalization chief. “The award promotes spirited competition, coupled with many new initiatives being adopted across the portfolio as they are showcased to the evaluation teams.”

The award’s emphasis is on celebrating the success of nominees as they build and sustain readiness and resiliency among Airmen and their families, Baker said.

“Rest and relaxation starts with a great stay and is important to every Airman,” the major said. “Pushing for and celebrating excellence not only benefits Air Force Inns, it promotes every family and traveler having a great stay.



 

