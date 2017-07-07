Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

July 7, 2017
 

Third generation pilot comes to D-M AFB

Courtesy of 14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs
Courtesy photo
The photos of retired Maj. Ernest Curtis Hughes, retired Lt. Col. Curtis Hughes and 2nd Lt. Curtis Hunter Hughes, a Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 17-10 graduate, are displayed proudly by the Hughes family. Hunter’s graduation June 9 made him the third in a family of fighter pilots.

Editor’s note: This article was written with contributions by retired Lt. Col. Curtis Hughes.

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — When one Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 17-10 graduate pinned on his Air Force wings, June 9, he became the third generation of Air Force fighter pilots in his family.

Second Lt. Curtis Hunter Hughes is following in the footsteps of his father and his grandfather.

Hunter grew up in Denver and graduated from Colorado State University in 2013.

“I grew up in an Air Force environment,” Hunter said. “It was like a big family of friends, many who I still know today. I felt like it was destiny to do the same thing my father and grandfather did.”

From a young age, Hunter was exposed to the Air Force and the fighter community through his father and earned his private pilot’s license when he was 17 years old.

“I didn’t know where I wanted to go, but I knew I wanted to fly fighters,” Hunter said. “I wanted to be a part of the fraternity that is the fighter squadron family.”

After much searching, he finally found a unit to call home. In 2015, Hunter joined the 190th Fighter Squadron of the Idaho Air National Guard in Boise, Idaho. He earned his Air Force commission at Officer Training School in 2016.

“Both of these men are my heroes,” Hunter said. “They truly embody the spirit of the Air Force — integrity, service, and excellence. I’m lucky to have them and without them, I would not be here.”

At graduation, Hunter’s wings were the ones originally earned by his grandfather, given to his father and now passed to him.

Hunter will attend the A-10 RTU with the 47th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this fall before returning to his unit in Boise in 2018.

“People ask, ‘Can anyone be a pilot?’ and the answer is yes,” Hunter said. “It’s not just the smartest people who can become pilots, it’s the people who want to be pilots more than anyone else.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

AF selects 8 finalist for Innkeeper award

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Eight U.S. Air Force installations were selected as finalists for the Air Force Innkeeper Award. The award, managed by the lodging branch of the Air Force Services Activity, recognizes inns that provide the best hotel-type lodging and customer service to Air Force travelers. “The objective is to encourage innkeepers...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Be S.M.A.R.T. when setting goals

A goal is a result or achievement toward which effort is directed. Goals can be short or long-term, personal, professional, spiritual or physical, and are usually specific to a person or group. According to Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University in California, you are 42 percent more likely to reach a goal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Juneteenth celebrates abolition of slavery

WASHINGTON — “Juneteenth, the annual observance commemorating the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery, represents what is possible,” Navy Vice Adm. Kevin Scott said at a Pentagon ceremony today. “I am three generations removed from slavery in the state of Virginia, and so when I think about Juneteenth, I think what it...
 
Full Story »

 