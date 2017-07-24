D-M Airmen take on Alpha Warrior Competition

The 355th Force Support Squadron hosted the Alpha Warrior Competition at the Haeffner Fitness and Sports Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21. 2017.

In April 2016, Davis-Monthan AFB was one of the 18 military installations to be selected to host the battle rig competition.

The top three male and female performers received a variety of prizes such as complimentary lunch certificates for Club Ironwood and sporting goods. The winners of the battle rig will get a chance to showcase their talents in the next round scheduled to be held here this October.

“The winners will move on to the regional competition trying their skills against competitors from other Air Force bases in Arizona and New Mexico,” said Master Sgt. Carrie Caudill, 355th FSS fitness and sports superintendent. “Winners from the regionals will get sponsored by the Air Force Services Agency to compete in the worldwide competition held in San Antonio later in the year.”

The 16 competitors raced against the clock performing multiple moves of calisthenics to include broken bars, pipe bombs and battering rams, testing each participant’s skill, agility and experience.

“The fact that you are in good (shape regarding) cardiovascular and strength, does not mean that you would be successful going through the Alpha Warrior rig,” said Cesar Vinueza, 355th FSS fitness center manager. “The obstacle requires a great deal of grip, and forearm and bicep strength. The lower body is not allowed to be used for any of the obstacles.”

The following Airmen were selected as finalists to move on to the regional competition: