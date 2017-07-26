Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

July 26, 2017
 

VQ construction to begin this week

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
A graphic illustrates the location of construction of a new visiting quarters facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. The Heritage Inn visiting quarters, estimated to cost approximately $44 million, will provide Airmen and government civilian employees a contemporary lodging experience.

The construction of a new visiting quarters facility is scheduled to commence at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., at the end of this month.

The Heritage Inn visiting quarters, estimated to cost approximately $44 million, will provide Airmen and government civilian employees a contemporary lodging experience.

“The new facility will replace the existing visiting quarters which are very old and difficult to maintain,” said Anthony Gomez, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron lead architect. “It will also provide modern amenities and contain energy-efficient systems. With all the training opportunities, destination events and favorable climate, D-M was able to demonstrate a definite need for modern lodging conditions to support the Air Force mission.”

A model illustrates the new visiting quarters scheduled for construction at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. The construction project will take approximately two years to complete and the primary working hours will be Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The construction project will take approximately two years to complete. Construction traffic will be primarily directed onto Quijota Boulevard just east of Craycroft Road and through the concrete formation area at Heritage Park.

The primary working hours will be Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Notice will be given ahead of time for any special construction done in the evening or on the weekend.



 

