Splish splash: Hog, Compass Call get a bath

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II rests in a wash rack at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. The A-10 recently returned from a deployment to Turkey in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.



Airman 1st Class Brandon Olguin, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit A-10C Thunderbolt II crew chief, cleans the belly of an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 26, 2017. The A-10s are washed every 180 days to prevent buildup and corrosion.



Airman 1st Class Jacob Mitchell, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit airframe power plant general crew chief, washes an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. The A-10 is washed every six months to prevent buildup and corrosion.



Airman 1st Class Meaghan Woods, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron EC-130H Compass Call crew chief, power washes the side of an EC-130H at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. Airmen use pressure washers with an output of more than 3,000 pounds of pressure per square inch to clean the aircraft.



Airman 1st Class Jacob Mitchell and Senior Airman Caleb Mathre, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit airframe power plant general crew chiefs, clean an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. The cleaning process can take crew chiefs three to four hours to complete.