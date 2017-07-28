Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

July 28, 2017
 

Splish splash: Hog, Compass Call get a bath

DM-bath1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Cass Michael X. Beyer

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II rests in a wash rack at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. The A-10 recently returned from a deployment to Turkey in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.
 

DM-bath2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Cass Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Brandon Olguin, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit A-10C Thunderbolt II crew chief, cleans the belly of an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 26, 2017. The A-10s are washed every 180 days to prevent buildup and corrosion.
 

DM-bath3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Cass Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Jacob Mitchell, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit airframe power plant general crew chief, washes an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. The A-10 is washed every six months to prevent buildup and corrosion.
 

DM-bath4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Cass Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Meaghan Woods, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron EC-130H Compass Call crew chief, power washes the side of an EC-130H at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. Airmen use pressure washers with an output of more than 3,000 pounds of pressure per square inch to clean the aircraft.
 

DM-bath5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Cass Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Jacob Mitchell and Senior Airman Caleb Mathre, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit airframe power plant general crew chiefs, clean an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 25, 2017. The cleaning process can take crew chiefs three to four hours to complete.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
CSAF

CSAF describes future of conflict

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Rusty Frank Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks during an Air Force Association breakfast at the Mitchell Institute in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2017. During his speech ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force image

VQ construction to begin this week

Air Force image A graphic illustrates the location of construction of a new visiting quarters facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. The Heritage Inn visiting quarters, estimated to cost approximately $44 million, will...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Tech Report: Fly by Feel

Nature has inspired scientific and engineering innovations for hundreds of years. For scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory, it is the hairs on bats and crickets that inspired the creation of artificial hair sensors, destined to change the course of agile flight.
 
Full Story »

 